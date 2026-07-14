One of India's biggest and most sacred festivals, Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026, is set to begin on Thursday, July 16, 2026, in Puri, Odisha. Every year, millions of devotees gather to witness Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra leave the Jagannath Temple and travel to the Gundicha Temple in a grand procession. Rath Yatra 2026: Date, timings, history and spiritual significance. (PTI)

A spiritual teacher, Yuvika Dhar, tells Hindustan Times that the Rath Yatra is more than a religious celebration. It is a reminder that the divine reaches out to everyone, offering blessings without any barriers.

When is Rath Yatra 2026? According to Yuvika Dhar, the Jagannath Rath Yatra will take place on Thursday, July 16, 2026, on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Ashadha from 5:33 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Before the procession begins, devotees will get the chance to witness Nabajaubana Darshan on July 15. This marks the first public appearance of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra after their period of ritual seclusion, known as Anavasara.

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Why is Rath Yatra celebrated? Rath Yatra is believed to be one of the world's oldest continuously celebrated festivals, with traditions that have been followed for thousands of years.

During the festival, the three deities leave the Jagannath Temple and travel about 3 kilometres in beautifully decorated wooden chariots to the Gundicha Temple, which is traditionally regarded as the home of their maternal aunt.

The deities remain there for nine days before returning to the Jagannath Temple during the Bahuda Yatra, also known as Ulto Rath.

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What is the spiritual significance of Rath Yatra? According to Yuvika Dhar, the journey of Lord Jagannath carries a message of love, compassion and equality. She explains that when the Lord comes out of the temple and travels through the streets, it symbolises the divine reaching every person, regardless of their background.

For devotees, pulling the chariot is seen as an act of devotion and surrender. Many believe it is an opportunity to strengthen their faith and receive the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

The festival also reminds people that spirituality is not limited to temples. Instead, it encourages kindness, humility and service in everyday life.

Why does Rath Yatra attract millions of devotees? Every year, people from India and around the world travel to Puri to witness this grand celebration. The sight of the massive wooden chariots, devotional music and the gathering of devotees makes Rath Yatra one of the most important Hindu festivals.

Whether experienced in person or watched from afar, Yuvika Dhar says the festival invites people to reflect on faith, unity and the idea that the divine is always ready to meet those who seek it with an open heart.