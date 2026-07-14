Pune water cuts suspended till July 22

In a major relief for residents, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the suspension of water cuts till July 22, citing adequate water stock in the dams supplying the city and the prevailing water situation. Accordingly, the city will continue to receive uninterrupted water supply till July 22. (HT)

Mayor Manjusha Nagpure directed the civic administration to continue the regular daily water supply, keeping the alternate-day supply schedule in abeyance. Accordingly, the city will continue to receive uninterrupted water supply till July 22.

PMC officials said the water situation will be reviewed before July 22, following which a decision will be made on whether to reintroduce water restrictions.

Nagpure said the next decision would be based on the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) rainfall forecast, the water stock in the dams, inflows into reservoirs and the overall water situation.

PMC had imposed water cuts from June 15 amid concerns over a possible rainfall deficit due to the expected impact of El Niño. The restrictions were later suspended for six days till July 14 to ensure uninterrupted water supply during the annual Ashadhi Wari Palkhi processions. The suspension was invoked after city and the catchment areas of Pune received heavy rainfall, taking the water stock in five stocks that supply water to city to almost 55 per cent

“After July 22, we will review the IMD rainfall forecast, available water stock in the dams, inflow into reservoirs and the overall water situation before taking the next decision. The interests of citizens will remain our priority and appropriate decisions will be taken depending on the situation,” Nagpure said.

The mayor also appealed to citizens to use water responsibly despite the continuation of regular supply.

“Water is a precious natural resource. Citizens should use it responsibly and avoid wastage. Cooperation from every resident is necessary to conserve water,” she said.