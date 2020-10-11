e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Terrific transformation: Video shows butterfly coming out of its chrysalis

Terrific transformation: Video shows butterfly coming out of its chrysalis

“I’ve been coming to this spot for weeks and never thought in a million years I’d get to witness this,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 11, 2020 21:48 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a butterfly coming out of its chrysalis.
The image shows a butterfly coming out of its chrysalis.(Twitter/@brocognizant)
         

The transformation of a caterpillar into a butterfly is often symbolic of growth and positive change. Witnessing such a wondrous natural phenomenon can have a remarkable impact on the viewer. One particular Twitter user, @brocognizant, decided to give netizens a chance to watch this fascinating transition by recording and posting a clip of a butterfly coming out of its chrysalis. To say that it is an exciting video to watch would be an understatement.

Shared on Twitter on October 10, the clip is nearly two minutes long. “I’ve been coming to this spot for weeks and never thought in a million years I’d get to witness this,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording is so magical that rather than describe it, we’ll just let you enjoy watching the process of transformation for yourself.

Now wasn’t that amazing? If you thought so, then you wouldn’t be alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, the video has garnered over 1.5 million views. The tweet in itself has almost 18,000 retweets and many appreciative comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the post. One person said, “Wow... So beautiful to catch that”.

Another individual wrote, “This is so incredibly beautiful! Thank you so much for sharing”. “This is beautiful. I’m so happy you were able to catch this and share it with us!” read one comment under the post.

Somebody else proclaimed, “Everything about this is magical. Thanks so much for sharing it here”. Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on the share?

