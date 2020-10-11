Terrific transformation: Video shows butterfly coming out of its chrysalis

it-s-viral

The transformation of a caterpillar into a butterfly is often symbolic of growth and positive change. Witnessing such a wondrous natural phenomenon can have a remarkable impact on the viewer. One particular Twitter user, @brocognizant, decided to give netizens a chance to watch this fascinating transition by recording and posting a clip of a butterfly coming out of its chrysalis. To say that it is an exciting video to watch would be an understatement.

Shared on Twitter on October 10, the clip is nearly two minutes long. “I’ve been coming to this spot for weeks and never thought in a million years I’d get to witness this,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

i’ve been coming to this spot for weeks and never thought in a million years i’d get to witness this pic.twitter.com/GNAyK3vpXm — ❥𓂸 ɴᴏ❤️ (@brocognizant) October 9, 2020

Now wasn’t that amazing? If you thought so, then you wouldn’t be alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, the video has garnered over 1.5 million views. The tweet in itself has almost 18,000 retweets and many appreciative comments.

What are your thoughts on the share?