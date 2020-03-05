e-paper
Home / It's Viral / This baby buffalo chasing an elephant may remind you of your teenage years

This baby buffalo chasing an elephant may remind you of your teenage years

What type of telling off do you think this little rebel buffalo is going to get from its mama for acting this way?

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 05, 2020 18:18 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The ever courteous elephant looks as if he doesn’t want to be caught in an awkward family situation so he just slowly backs.
The ever courteous elephant looks as if he doesn’t want to be caught in an awkward family situation so he just slowly backs.(NaturelsLit/official Twitter)
         

This video, which shows an elephant being chased and cornered by a baby buffalo, is probably a great representation of the colloquial saying ‘size doesn’t matter’. A Twitter account posted this 17-second-long video which is going viral having already garnered about 93,500 views along with 1,500 retweets and 7,700 likes.

The clip starts with an adult elephant calmly walking backwards away from a baby buffalo who is charging towards it with full force. It is unclear what previously happened to have sparked this reaction from the young animal. But we all probably remember being young and mad at the world for no apparent reason… who is to say this buffalo wasn’t experiencing some teen angst itself?

The humor is further highlighted by the mother’s reaction who starts by chasing her off-spring but is unsuccessful at controlling its rage for the first few seconds.

The ever courteous elephant looks as if he doesn’t want to be caught in an awkward family situation so he just slowly backs away until he reaches a small wall after which he cuts the baby buffalo to walk away as if the whole incident didn’t happen.

Given elephants renowned memory, it can be assumed that this strange encounter will haunt this creature’s memory for a long time. But the elephant would not be alone. This video’s humour and cuteness quotient will hopefully guarantee that tweeple stay obsessed with it for a while as well.

Here are some of the funniest reactions to the post:

One question still remains though, what type of telling off do you think this little rebel buffalo is going to get from it’s mama for acting this way?

