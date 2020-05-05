This breathtaking aerial footage of Amritsar is mesmerizing netizens. Seen it yet?

it-s-viral

Updated: May 05, 2020 12:52 IST

With the ongoing lockdown in the country, the busiest of the public places have become deserted. A few days ago, one such video of an eerily quiet Gurgaon went viral. And now, the Internet is back with another incredible clip of a city from the land of five rivers - Amritsar. In a clip tweeted by the Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh, a spectacular view of the city can be seen from a bird’s eye view and is bound to bowl you over with its beauty.

The video starts with a marvellous shot of a well-lit Golden Gate at night and moves on to show an aerial view of the famous Golden Temple. It goes on to give glimpses of the Amritsar railway station, Town Hall, roads, bazaars, War Memorial and the picturesque Khalsa college. The clip ends with an astounding shot of a fully-lit Golden Temple.

“Sharing a video made by District Administration, Amritsar with an inspiring message. We all need to fight together in this war against #Covid19 & help our Corona Warriors by abiding with all rules & regulations. Let’s do it for Punjab. We will win this war!” reads the caption.

Check out the beautiful video:

Sharing a video made by District Administration, Amritsar with an inspiring message. We all need to fight together in this war against #Covid19 & help our Corona Warriors by abiding with all rules & regulations. Let's do it for Punjab. We will win this war! #StaySafeStayHealthy pic.twitter.com/v8985DdC9X — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 3, 2020

Posted on May 3, the clip has garnered over 13,000 views and tons of awe-struck comments from netizens.

Beautiful Message for ushering in Solidarity as we move ahead



Awareness Campaigns in Regional Language will be effective



Nice aerial shots too



Glad to see something like this without involving the Chief Minister as focus



Signs of mature polity



Happy to see Farmers working — Colonel Rohit Dev (RDX) 🇮🇳 (@RDXThinksThat) May 3, 2020

We will win. 🇮🇳 — Preeti Yadav (@drpreetiyadav9) May 3, 2020

Simply awesome sir. We also got to see the beautiful city and its important landmarks. — T K Srinath (@tksri100) May 3, 2020

My beautiful #Amritsar 😍 I'm proud of Amritsar's District Administration. — Karun Mahendru 🕉️ ♋ (@KARUNCOOL22) May 3, 2020

What do you think of this beautiful view of Amritsar?

Also read | Empty roads and eerie silence: Aerial view shows Kolkata during lockdown. Watch