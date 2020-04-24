Eerily quiet yet breathtaking aerial footage of empty Gurugram amid lockdown. Watch

it-s-viral

Life across the globe has been transformed due to the ongoing pandemic. With people confined indoors, streets and public spaces have been eerily quiet. The usually bustling places are all but empty amid the lockdown. More than a month into the lockdown in India, drone footage of several streets and public places across the country are emerging on social media and they show just how much the familiar picture of hustle-bustle has changed. Such a video was recently shared on Twitter by the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram. The video shows the “grandeur of the place without the commotion.”

“Time, is of essence. It can rebuild the frayed edges of our collective existence in ways unimaginable. Since the COVID19 outbreak, we’ve all shown courage in our own humble ways, and this moment in time is a witness to our story of hope,” reads the tweet’s caption.

Though deserted, the video captures the breathtaking beauty of Gurugram.

The post prompted varied comments. One Twitter user wrote they hope things will go back to normal soon and also thanked all the emergency workers for their efforts. “Nicely done,” expressed another. “Amazingly beautiful and courageous!! Hopes amidst silence,” commented a third. “Take a bow!!! Not less than a movie. well made,” wrote a fourth.

