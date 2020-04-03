This is the cutest game of statue you will ever see, promise

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 15:01 IST

Highlights This Redditor posted a video of his cat on the subreddit ‘aww’

The post currently has almost 40,000 upvotes and 800 comments

Here is the full video shared by the original poster on Youtube with sound

Some of you may remember playing Statue in your childhood. The game where one person counts down to 10 with their back turned to the rest of the players who are moving their bodies in ridiculous ways and freeze as soon as 10 is called out. The game’s aim to move without having the person who did the countdown notice you. Well, if you didn’t play this game or don’t remember it as clearly anymore, this cute cat is here to refresh your memory.

This Redditor posted a video of his cat called Chonk on the subreddit ‘aww’ on April 3. Apparently, Chonk plays this game nightly with its hooman and calculates every one of his moves for maximum cuteness. Here is the full video shared by the original poster on YouTube with sound.

Reddit users paw-sitively loved master mind Chonk. The post currently has almost 40,000 upvotes and 800 comments.

One person tried to guess Chonk’s perspective over this whole scenario when commenting, “’this is the game I play before I get free food from that person.’ said the cat, probably”. To which the original poster responded with, “you’re right. You can see it in his eyes right before he comes back into the house. He’s thinking ‘I’m too old for this’”.

“The way he tilts his head is so cute”, read one comment.

Another cat parent shared their perspective on this situation. They said, “this ‘game’ always confused me. They sneak up like they’re about to assassinate you and then immediately become mild-mannered, polite kittens”. Ah, the many mysteries of the kitty brain.

Who is to truly know what ferocious felines like Chonk are thinking when they play such sports? After all, it is important to remember that they come from a long line of some of the most vicious predators in the wild. We’re sure even some tigers and lions would be scared of domestic cats; because not only do they have the hunter instincts but also top-quality cuteness. That allure maybe the greatest weapon of all!