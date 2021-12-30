This jaguar couple’s 2020 ‘love story’ is purrfect. Watch swoon-worthy clip

it-s-viral

Some say that love can bloom even in the hardest of times. If you’re someone who believes in that notion, then here is a video that you must watch. The clip, which tells the tale of two jaguars who fell in love in 2020, is so sweet that it is bound to melt any hopeless romantic’s heart. But don’t worry if you’re not a fan of romance. This recording is so captivating that it’ll probably keep you entertained until the very end, nonetheless.

The Big Cat Sanctuary shared this just a little over three-minute-long video on their official Instagram account on December 29. The caption shared alongside the clip details what it depicts. “Neron and Keira’s love story is our ‘Top video of 2020’. Finishing this year on a positive note, our beautiful jaguar couple have fallen in love with each other over the course of 2020. We have our fingers crossed that they will be successful in having cubs in the near future!” reads a bit of the text shared alongside the post.

The recording starts by explaining the meet-cute between the two big cats, Neron and Keira. It states that Neron came to the sanctuary in 2018 and then met Keira properly in December 2019 who had previously arrived from Paradise Wildlife Park. They immediately got on and spent a whole lot of their time playing and rolling around together.

Neron sometimes found it hard to keep up with Keira’s energy. But, you know what they opposites… they attract. Neron calming energy helped Keira become more relaxed. Additionally, spending time with Keira brought out Neron’s tender and nurturing side.

To learn more about the ‘couple’s relationship dynamic’ watch the entire recording below. Also, be sure not to miss the sweet shots of the cats cuddling.

If watching that video left you gushing, know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has accumulated over 11,500 views and has simultaneously amassed many appreciative comments.

Here’s what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person wrote, “Oh man, these guys are beautiful”.

Another individual said, “Purrrfect”. “Amazing and so very adorable,” read one comment under the post.

