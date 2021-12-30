e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This jaguar couple’s 2020 ‘love story’ is purrfect. Watch swoon-worthy clip

This jaguar couple’s 2020 ‘love story’ is purrfect. Watch swoon-worthy clip

The video shows jaguars named Neron and Keira who are residents of The Big Cat Sanctuary in the UK.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 01:31 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows two jaguars named Neron and Keira.
The image shows two jaguars named Neron and Keira.(Instagram/@thebigcatsanctuaryuk)
         

Some say that love can bloom even in the hardest of times. If you’re someone who believes in that notion, then here is a video that you must watch. The clip, which tells the tale of two jaguars who fell in love in 2020, is so sweet that it is bound to melt any hopeless romantic’s heart. But don’t worry if you’re not a fan of romance. This recording is so captivating that it’ll probably keep you entertained until the very end, nonetheless.

The Big Cat Sanctuary shared this just a little over three-minute-long video on their official Instagram account on December 29. The caption shared alongside the clip details what it depicts. “Neron and Keira’s love story is our ‘Top video of 2020’. Finishing this year on a positive note, our beautiful jaguar couple have fallen in love with each other over the course of 2020. We have our fingers crossed that they will be successful in having cubs in the near future!” reads a bit of the text shared alongside the post.

The recording starts by explaining the meet-cute between the two big cats, Neron and Keira. It states that Neron came to the sanctuary in 2018 and then met Keira properly in December 2019 who had previously arrived from Paradise Wildlife Park. They immediately got on and spent a whole lot of their time playing and rolling around together.

Neron sometimes found it hard to keep up with Keira’s energy. But, you know what they opposites… they attract. Neron calming energy helped Keira become more relaxed. Additionally, spending time with Keira brought out Neron’s tender and nurturing side.

To learn more about the ‘couple’s relationship dynamic’ watch the entire recording below. Also, be sure not to miss the sweet shots of the cats cuddling.

If watching that video left you gushing, know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has accumulated over 11,500 views and has simultaneously amassed many appreciative comments.

Here’s what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person wrote, “Oh man, these guys are beautiful”.

Another individual said, “Purrrfect”. “Amazing and so very adorable,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

tags
top news
States scramble to locate hundreds of UK returnees
States scramble to locate hundreds of UK returnees
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
GST revenue may exceed Rs 1 lakh crore for third consecutive month
GST revenue may exceed Rs 1 lakh crore for third consecutive month
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
When Zoom became a verb, and home, an office
When Zoom became a verb, and home, an office
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
Covid update: India confirms new strain cases; Mumbai’s lowest deaths since May
Covid update: India confirms new strain cases; Mumbai’s lowest deaths since May
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In