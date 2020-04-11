This video adds to the age old debate of cats vs dogs. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 17:35 IST

Who doesn’t remember Spike, the grey bulldog, in Tom and Jerry who would always terrorise Tom? Or the more modern-day cartoon CatDog which epitomises the innate differences between these two domesticated species. But the cat versus dog argument is older than these animations. It is probably older than television itself. Now there is another video adding to the debate which may or may not declare cats as the winner!

This almost 25-second-long clip was shared on Twitter on April 9. Accompanied by self-explanatory text which reads, “Cat vs dog”, the video starts with an obstacle course created using everyday household items, probably by the pet parent of these two creatures.

First, a black feline from team cat takes centre stage. Using its agile body and cunning wit, it crosses the obstruction wall without knocking anything over. Urgh, the grace! Then, a white-and-brown coloured doggo comes out to the competing ground to represent its team. It initially looks at the items kept on the floor, confused. After some contemplation, it tries to jump over but given the length of the obstacle course knocks over the pieces. Aww, this doggo may not have been the champion of this challenge but it is the cutest loser we’ve ever seen!

The recording currently has over two million views. The tweet itself has over 65,000 likes and more than 600 comments.

Here is how tweeple reacted to this cat vs dog challenge. One person said, “I like dogs and their clumsiness”. While another wrote, “We can conclude: cats are smarter than dogs”.

Twitter users on the thread were pretty torn between who the real winner is because even though the cat crossed the obstacle course perfectly, the doggo looked so apologetic having knocked stuff over. “The poor boy didn’t want to scatter everything... he tried to jump,” read a comment. While somebody else said, “At least the dog tried”.

Who is the real winner of this challenge in your eyes?