This video of a cute quokka is bound to bring a smile to your face. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 21:08 IST

There is no dearth of cute videos of pet dogs and cats on the Internet. Such content is often highly appreciated and is a sure shot way to brighten anyone’s day. But have you ever seen a recording of a quokka? If yes, then lucky you. But if no, then worry not. Let this clip be the first of its kind in your ‘adorable pet content collection’. But watching it may make you wish that it isn’t the last because it is one worthy addition to the genre.

An Instagram user, @cruzysuzy, shared this post on September 27. “Most of you ask me: ‘Can you touch a Quokka?’” reads the caption shared alongside the post. The recording is set to MC Hammer’s famous track U Can’t Touch This.

Check out the clip, which shows the quokka eating some leaves. Be sure to watch all the way through to spot the sweet kisses the animal offers its caretaker. Even if you cannot touch, just watching the cute animal may fill you up with a sense of joy.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, the post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. It currently has over 15,500 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here are some supportive words that Instagram users left under the share. One person said, “Awww”.

Another individual wrote, “They are so adorable”. “Lovely,” read one comment under the Instagram video.

What are your thoughts on this share?