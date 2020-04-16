e-paper
Home / It's Viral / This video of a monkey playing with a kite has left people surprised. Watch

This video of a monkey playing with a kite has left people surprised. Watch

“Evolution happening fast due to lockdown monkey flying a kite,” IFS officer Susanta Nanda wrote on Twitter while sharing the video

Apr 16, 2020 17:19 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a monkey playing with a kite.
The image shows a monkey playing with a kite. (Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

With people practising self-isolation and various countries under lockdown, videos of animals taking over streets have become common on the Internet. Such videos are generously praised and evoke happiness among people. However, this recent video has left people surprised. The video shows what appears to be a monkey playing with a kite.

“Evolution happening fast due to lockdown monkey flying a kite,” IFS officer Susanta Nanda wrote on Twitter while sharing the video. “Yes it’s a monkey for sure,” he added.

The clip shows a monkey on a terrace catching hold of the string of a kite and pulling it towards itself. He eventually manages to pull the kite all the way and is seen holding it. In the background, people can be heard cheering the monkey on.

Posted earlier today, the video has collected over 1,700 likes and more than 400 reactions. Several people have shared shocked reactions to the video.

“Rise of the planet of the apes - RELOADED,” comments a Twitter user. “Can’t even imagine that a monkey can fly a kite,” says another. “At this pace, brace for a Jumanji,” writes a third. “Superb video! In all probability, it might have caught hold of a cut string and pulling it in, but definitely a rare catch,” says a fourth explaining the scene.

Earlier, a video of a monkey drinking water from a tap, then closing it left people amazed.

What do you think of this video?

