Monkey drinks water from tap, then does this. Everyone’s impressed

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:34 IST

Monkeys are known to be extremely smart animals and this video circulating online is proof of that. The video, shared on various social media platforms, shows the monkey drinking water from a tap. Yes, you may have seen several videos showing exactly this. However, what’s left people particularly impressed is what the monkey does once it’s done quenching its thirst.

“What a beautiful message for humans,” reads one of the captions posted along with the video. Tweeted yesterday, the video has collected over 11,700 ‘likes’ and more than 3,900 retweets.

The 11-second Tik Tok clip shows the monkey perched on a pipe while drinking water. What’s impressive is that it turns the tap off once it’s done. Watch:

Another tweet of the video posted earlier says: “And that’s how you conserve water! Close the tap after use and make sure it does not drip! #WaterConservation.”

Several others have left comments on the post.

“Little one knows how valuable water is,” says one Twitter user. “See, even monkeys know it! Why are some humans lazy to turn off a tap?” says another. “Beautiful to watch!” says a third.

Back in April, a video of a monkey appearing to console mourners at a funeral in a village in Karnataka made its way online. The video shows a langur walking up to a woman and putting its hands on her shoulder and head as if consoling her for her loss.

