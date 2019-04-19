Video: Monkey consoles mourners at a funeral in Karnataka

The strange and touching moment a monkey appears to console mourners at a funeral in a village in Karnataka has been caught on camera. A video that has made its way online shows a langur walking up to a woman and putting its hands on her shoulder and head as if consoling her for her loss.

The incident was recorded after the death of an 80-year-old man in Nargund. As relatives gathered to mourn his death, the langur joined the grieving family. The monkey entered the house and sat with the man’s relatives for some time before eventually walking away.

According to locals, this isn’t the first time something like this has happened and the langur has been attending people’s funerals for about a year.

“The sound of loud wailing possibly drew its attention. It attends the funerals and mimics how we console each other,” Parameshwara Nayak, a resident of the town, who has spotted the monkey at other funerals, said.

“Now we feel that no funeral is complete until the monkey arrives,” he added.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 17:42 IST