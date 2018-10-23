Twitter is obsessing over this viral meme. Seen it yet?

If you spend enough time on social media, chances are you’ve already seen this meme everyone’s obsessing over. However, in case you still haven’t, we have you covered. This latest meme to take over the online world involves emojis of rulers between two pushpins and the memes usually reference a period of time spent doing something or some kind of distance covered. Now because Twitter has quite the sense of humour, most of these scenarios represented through the meme are simply hilarious.

From day to day situations like finishing projects to goals one sets for oneself, the tweets talk about some of the most relatable things. We’ve complied some of the funniest versions of the meme below. Take a look:

This one that’ll make you want to sing aloud

distance I’m willing to walk for you:



Me

📍

📏 (500 miles)

📏

📏

📍

📏 (500 more miles)

📏

📏

📍your door — 𝔰𝔭𝔦𝔯𝔦𝔱 𝔣𝔩𝔶𝔰𝔴𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔢𝔯 (@muhcoochee) October 20, 2018

*Da da da… da da da…*

Challenge NOT accepted

"This is the last time I’m eating out and then I’ll eat healthy"



Me

📍

📏 (2 Min. Walk)

📏

📏

📍Takeaway — ㅤ (@AKH_DM) October 21, 2018

We’ve all been there

Studying at home

📍

📏

📏 (5 seconds later)

📏

📍

Chilling on bed — Shaheed Rauff (@shaheedrauff) October 22, 2018

*Hits Like*

me: *closes twitter app*

me: I am NOT openning twitter for a while



me

📍

📏 (15 secs. after

📏 closing the app)

📏

📍opening twitter — legendani (@marvelization) October 20, 2018

Tu jaane na…

"I don’t cry easily"



Me

📍

📏 (2 Min. of Atif Aslam's voice)

📏

📏

📍crying — Raz (@the_Raz_) October 21, 2018

The biggest lie in the world

"I'm two minutes away"



Me

📍

📏 (2 Min. Walk)

📏

📏

📍 Not my destination — ਤਾਰਨਿੰਦਰ 👻 (@pvnjxbi__papito) October 18, 2018

“This is so true, I feel attacked,” says a Twitter user.

"this year will be different, I'll focus and study, no more procrastinating"



me

📍

📏 (5 min studying)

📏

📏

📍"yeah, I'm done" — luna (@b99stan) October 21, 2018

Who’s a good boy?

how far I’m willing to go for a dog I could possibly pet



me

📍

📏 (to infinity and beyond)

📏

📏

📏

📏

📍🐕 — Ella 🏳️‍🌈 (@xbabyIon) October 20, 2018

Hey, where did all my free time go?

I’m only gonna watch one episode

📍

📏 (10 episodes later)

📏

📏

📍one more cant hurt — osmosis jones (@TravusHertl) October 22, 2018

And this one that’s so relatable

Can’t wait to enjoy the weekend



Friday

📍

📏 2 minute walk

📏

📏

📍Monday — Elias (@EliassWakim) October 21, 2018

Which tweet is your favourite?

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 19:27 IST