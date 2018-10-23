Twitter is obsessing over this viral meme. Seen it yet?
If you spend enough time on social media, chances are you’ve already seen this meme everyone’s obsessing over. However, in case you still haven’t, we have you covered. This latest meme to take over the online world involves emojis of rulers between two pushpins and the memes usually reference a period of time spent doing something or some kind of distance covered. Now because Twitter has quite the sense of humour, most of these scenarios represented through the meme are simply hilarious.
From day to day situations like finishing projects to goals one sets for oneself, the tweets talk about some of the most relatable things. We’ve complied some of the funniest versions of the meme below. Take a look:
This one that’ll make you want to sing aloud
distance I’m willing to walk for you:— 𝔰𝔭𝔦𝔯𝔦𝔱 𝔣𝔩𝔶𝔰𝔴𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔢𝔯 (@muhcoochee) October 20, 2018
Me
📍
📏 (500 miles)
📏
📏
📍
📏 (500 more miles)
📏
📏
📍your door
*Da da da… da da da…*
Challenge NOT accepted
"This is the last time I’m eating out and then I’ll eat healthy"— ㅤ (@AKH_DM) October 21, 2018
Me
📍
📏 (2 Min. Walk)
📏
📏
📍Takeaway
We’ve all been there
Studying at home— Shaheed Rauff (@shaheedrauff) October 22, 2018
📍
📏
📏 (5 seconds later)
📏
📍
Chilling on bed
*Hits Like*
me: *closes twitter app*— legendani (@marvelization) October 20, 2018
me: I am NOT openning twitter for a while
me
📍
📏 (15 secs. after
📏 closing the app)
📏
📍opening twitter
Tu jaane na…
"I don’t cry easily"— Raz (@the_Raz_) October 21, 2018
Me
📍
📏 (2 Min. of Atif Aslam's voice)
📏
📏
📍crying
The biggest lie in the world
"I'm two minutes away"— ਤਾਰਨਿੰਦਰ 👻 (@pvnjxbi__papito) October 18, 2018
Me
📍
📏 (2 Min. Walk)
📏
📏
📍 Not my destination
“This is so true, I feel attacked,” says a Twitter user.
"this year will be different, I'll focus and study, no more procrastinating"— luna (@b99stan) October 21, 2018
me
📍
📏 (5 min studying)
📏
📏
📍"yeah, I'm done"
Who’s a good boy?
how far I’m willing to go for a dog I could possibly pet— Ella 🏳️🌈 (@xbabyIon) October 20, 2018
me
📍
📏 (to infinity and beyond)
📏
📏
📏
📏
📍🐕
Hey, where did all my free time go?
I’m only gonna watch one episode— osmosis jones (@TravusHertl) October 22, 2018
📍
📏 (10 episodes later)
📏
📏
📍one more cant hurt
And this one that’s so relatable
Can’t wait to enjoy the weekend— Elias (@EliassWakim) October 21, 2018
Friday
📍
📏 2 minute walk
📏
📏
📍Monday
Which tweet is your favourite?
First Published: Oct 23, 2018 19:27 IST