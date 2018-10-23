Today in New Delhi, India
Twitter is obsessing over this viral meme. Seen it yet?

Some of the funniest tweets on this meme

it s viral Updated: Oct 23, 2018 19:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Twitter,meme,viral
The tweets talk about some of the most relatable things.(Twitter/@TravusHertl)

If you spend enough time on social media, chances are you’ve already seen this meme everyone’s obsessing over. However, in case you still haven’t, we have you covered. This latest meme to take over the online world involves emojis of rulers between two pushpins and the memes usually reference a period of time spent doing something or some kind of distance covered. Now because Twitter has quite the sense of humour, most of these scenarios represented through the meme are simply hilarious.

From day to day situations like finishing projects to goals one sets for oneself, the tweets talk about some of the most relatable things. We’ve complied some of the funniest versions of the meme below. Take a look:

This one that’ll make you want to sing aloud

*Da da da… da da da…*

Challenge NOT accepted

We’ve all been there

*Hits Like*

Tu jaane na…

The biggest lie in the world

“This is so true, I feel attacked,” says a Twitter user.

Who’s a good boy?

Hey, where did all my free time go?

And this one that’s so relatable

Which tweet is your favourite?

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 19:27 IST

