When WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down, guess where all the ranting happened?

It almost seemed like the world was coming to an end when social media platforms Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram reported outages - or at least that’s how many users of these platforms made it seem. Several people were unable to send or receive images, videos and other files until the issue was eventually resolved. However, in their time of distress, guess where netizens turned to voice their concern and share their woes? No points for guessing, it was none other than Twitter.

The micro-blogging site is flooded with tweets about the outage. From hilarious reactions, to serious complaints, people took to Twitter to express themselves. Many couldn’t help praise Twitter for “being there”.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Now all my Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp friends are creating Twitter accounts by force 😂😂😂

You can never run from God..👑 #whatsappdown #Instagramdowm #facebookdown — Yaa Queen 🇬🇭 (@Yaah_Queen) July 4, 2019

* Whatsapp, Instagram and #facebookdown *

People on Twitter : pic.twitter.com/Ex3y326CGH — Game of Morons (@GameMorons) July 4, 2019

#whatsappdown

All people running to twitter to see what has happened to WhatsApp. Now u know why twitter is called the king pic.twitter.com/nnuqxZbL2o — Mahadi Kijjambu (@tingitilu) July 3, 2019

*Images not sending on WhatsApp*

Me: *checks Wi-Fi*

disconnects from Wi-Fi

*reconnects to Wi-Fi

*checks WhatsApp

*restarts phone

*checks WhatsApp

*checks Facebook & Instagram

*checks Wi-Fi



*finally checks Twitter



#WhatsAppDown #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/MCLC8XYYHh — Olalekan × (@Laykerzpr) July 3, 2019

Me turning my wifi on and off 25 times in a row and suddenly opens twitter and realized... ohh! stop blaming your wifi Everytime😂🤣🤣🤣 #instagramdown #WhatsAppDown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/lbNbLixIiM — meinrad junior (@meinrad395) July 3, 2019

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps,” Facebook had tweeted. Hours later they tweeted again confirming that the issue had been resolved.

What did you do during the outage?

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 13:36 IST