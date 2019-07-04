Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 04, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

When WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down, guess where all the ranting happened?

From hilarious reactions, to serious complaints, people took to Twitter to express themselves.

it's viral Updated: Jul 04, 2019 13:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
memes,Facebook,Twitter
Check out some of the best reactions.(Twitter/@_KSamuels)

It almost seemed like the world was coming to an end when social media platforms Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram reported outages - or at least that’s how many users of these platforms made it seem. Several people were unable to send or receive images, videos and other files until the issue was eventually resolved. However, in their time of distress, guess where netizens turned to voice their concern and share their woes? No points for guessing, it was none other than Twitter.

The micro-blogging site is flooded with tweets about the outage. From hilarious reactions, to serious complaints, people took to Twitter to express themselves. Many couldn’t help praise Twitter for “being there”.

Here are some of the best reactions:

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps,” Facebook had tweeted. Hours later they tweeted again confirming that the issue had been resolved.

What did you do during the outage?

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 13:36 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics