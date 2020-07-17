World Emoji Day 2020: DIY sticker making video by Mad Stuff With Rob may make you want to pick-up those art supplies

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 15:11 IST

World Emoji Day is celebrated on July 17. Many may agree with the notion that these emoticons have become an essential part of, and simultaneously add value to, our everyday digital conversations. Now, professional artist and TV personality, Rob is here with a unique DIY to honour this fun day.

Posted on Mad Stuff With Rob’s official Facebook page on July 15, this video is almost three minutes long. “In this video, I am going to show you how to make some cool EMOJI STICKERS at home! All you need for this fun and simple DIY is paper, sticky tape, double-sided tape, and a list of your favourite emojis! Try to make your own version of the emoji stickers at home and post pictures in the comment section below!” he wrote in the caption.

The recording starts with the artist taking a bottle cap to draw pencil circles on a paper. He then continues to sketch out facial expressions into the circles. After this, he colours the different emojis.

Watch the rest of the steps of this relaxed yet exciting DIY art project here:

Since being shared, this post has received a lot of love. It currently has almost 250 reactions on Facebook along with many appreciative comments.

Here is what Facebook users had to say about the DIY sticker making tutorial. One person said, “This is cute... will surely try it out with my kids”.

Another individual wrote, “It’s wonderful. Amazing”. “So cute,” read a comment. Many even, aptly, left friendly emojis under the post.

What are your thoughts on the video? Is this something you’ll be trying out at home?