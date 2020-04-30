e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / World war veteran who raised millions for charity turns 100, flooded with cards and wishes

World war veteran who raised millions for charity turns 100, flooded with cards and wishes

Tom Moore has raised more than 29 million pounds ($36 million) for the National Health Service by completing laps of his garden with the help of a walking frame.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 30, 2020 13:56 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Bedford, England
Birthday cards flooded in for Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday.
Birthday cards flooded in for Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday.(Twitter/@BedfordSchool)
         

British World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore is in for a very special 100th birthday on Thursday after well-wishers from around the world repaid his record-breaking fundraising efforts by sending tens of thousands of birthday cards.

Moore has raised more than 29 million pounds ($36 million) for the National Health Service by completing laps of his garden with the help of a walking frame.

People tuned in from across the globe to watch his progress online, turning Moore into an unexpected focal point for a flood of donations to the state-funded healthcare system which is handling the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Since completing his 100 laps - breaking both his initial 1,000 pound target and then the Guinness world record for a charity walk - Moore has received over 125,000 birthday cards.

“It’s the most amazing outpouring of love for a great man,” said James Hodgson, headmaster of the nearby Bedford School in central England, which has taken on the mammoth task of opening and displaying the cards.

The floor of the school hall has been transformed into a sea of goodwill messages, carefully curated by volunteers who have spent hours reading them over the last week.

“We’ve had cards from all around the world, not just the UK . We’ve had cards from two year olds and we’ve had cards from 92 year olds,” Hodgson said.

Even as more arrive every day, Hodgson said the plan was to display as many as possible and send Moore a photograph of the results.

One hand-drawn card from 11-year old Rebekah in South Wales read: “To My Hero! Thank you for all you have done. You will help a lot of people with the money you have raised”.

Also read | 99-year-old war veteran walks to raise millions for health service charity, gives cheerful message

tags
top news
Struck by Covid-19, India pushes pedal to the metal on virtual diplomacy
Struck by Covid-19, India pushes pedal to the metal on virtual diplomacy
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Central Vista project
Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Central Vista project
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
‘Haven’t seen him, no report today’, says Mike Pompeo on Kim Jong Un’s health
‘Haven’t seen him, no report today’, says Mike Pompeo on Kim Jong Un’s health
When Irrfan Khan worked with Rishi Kapoor in D-Day, called him ‘hot liquid’
When Irrfan Khan worked with Rishi Kapoor in D-Day, called him ‘hot liquid’
Fuel prices hiked in these states to generate higher revenue amid coronavirus
Fuel prices hiked in these states to generate higher revenue amid coronavirus
Covid-19: India begins testing possible cure on patients at PGI Chandigarh
Covid-19: India begins testing possible cure on patients at PGI Chandigarh
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRIP Rishi KapoorIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper