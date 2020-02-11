Yoga dog or nosy neighbour? Harsh Goenka’s tweet sparks hilarious reactions

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 14:36 IST

Nosy neighbours can be quite annoying. But when a ‘nosy neighbour’ is as adorable the one in this little clip, hardly anyone would mind the attention.

The funny clip has been tweeted by industrialist Harsh Goenka. The 31-second-long video shows a dog trying to look over a wall. In its attempt to do so, the dog uses its hind legs to climb up a tree and its front legs to climb up a wall simultaneously. The dog ultimately succeeds to look over the wall.

What’s more hilarious than the video itself is Goenka’s caption. He relates the antics of the dog to a prying neighbor prompting hilarious reactions from people on Twitter.

“Mind your own business. But when you love your neighbor as yourself,” reads the caption.

Mind your own business. But when you love your neighbor as yourself...... pic.twitter.com/6YdJahk2if — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 10, 2020

This neighbor may be nosy but it’s quite talented, wouldn’t you say?

Posted on February 10, the video has garnered over 15,800 views along with more than 1,200 likes. Netizens couldn’t help but relate to the post and poured in some funny comments.

What do you think of this video?