e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Yogi Adityanath launches environment-friendly recycled incense sticks in Gorakhpur

Yogi Adityanath launches environment-friendly recycled incense sticks in Gorakhpur

The ‘recycled incense sticks’, named ‘Aashirwaad’, are made from flowers which devotees offer at the temple.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 11:26 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched ‘recycled incense sticks’ at an ashram of Gorakhnath Temple.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched ‘recycled incense sticks’ at an ashram of Gorakhnath Temple.(ANI)
         

To promote environment-friendly products in the market, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched ‘recycled incense sticks’ at an ashram of Gorakhnath Temple, in Gorakhpur, on Sunday.

The ‘recycled incense sticks’, named ‘Aashirwaad’, are made from flowers which devotees offer at the temple.

The Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, a research institute of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has provided technical support in making these incense sticks.

tags
top news
‘3rd wave of Covid-19 has passed its peak in Delhi,’ says health minister Satyendar Jain
‘3rd wave of Covid-19 has passed its peak in Delhi,’ says health minister Satyendar Jain
Shah, Nadda to attend ceremony as Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM
Shah, Nadda to attend ceremony as Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM
India will miss the bus to economic development: Chinese media
India will miss the bus to economic development: Chinese media
7 killed after vehicle falls in khud in Himachal, PM Modi expresses grief
7 killed after vehicle falls in khud in Himachal, PM Modi expresses grief
Covid-19: Home secy to chair meeting to rework Delhi’s containment strategy today
Covid-19: Home secy to chair meeting to rework Delhi’s containment strategy today
Steep decline in daily Covid-19 numbers; recovery rate above 93%
Steep decline in daily Covid-19 numbers; recovery rate above 93%
JD(U) may get 12 ministerial berths, BJP 18: All eyes on Bihar cabinet formation
JD(U) may get 12 ministerial berths, BJP 18: All eyes on Bihar cabinet formation
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In