Yogi Adityanath’s pet dog Kalu is an online sensation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s got Kalu after his previous pet pooch Raja Babu died.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 26, 2019 11:52 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Gorakhpur
Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, with his pet dog Kalu.
Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, with his pet dog Kalu. (Twitter/ANI)
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s pet dog has turned into an internet celebrity. Photographs of Yogi petting the black Labrador have flooded the social media. The black Labrador is named ‘Kalu’ and is said to be very fond of Adityanath.

“Whenever Yogi Adityanath comes to Gorakhpur, Kalu goes almost berserk. He jumps around in joy,” said a source.

On Monday, Kalu got photographed with the Chief Minister who fed him pieces of ‘paneer’. Dwarika Tiwari, the office-in-charge of the Goraksh temple, told reporters that Yogi Adityanath is particularly fond of Kalu.

“Kalu was brought to the Goraksh temple in December 2016 and Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister three months later in March 2017. Yogiji earlier had a dog named Raja Babu who had died and he (Yogi) was rather disturbed after that.

“This black dog was gifted to Yogiji in Delhi by a temple devotee. For some time, Kalu remained in Delhi and was then brought to Gorakhpur,” Tiwari said.

Other devotees in the temple also feel that Kalu has been extremely lucky for Yogi Adityanath. Before he became Chief Minister, he would personally take care of Kalu and feed him.

“Kalu is a pure vegetarian and eats either milk and roti or the food that is prepared in the temple. In the absence of Yogi Adityanath, it is his aide Himalaya Giri who takes care of Kalu.

“Special arrangements have been made for Kalu so that he does not have to suffer the vagaries of weather,” said Tiwari.

The Chief Minister regularly visits Gorakhpur and whenever he comes, Kalu rushes to meet him. “Till Yogi Adityanath is in the temple complex, Kalu stays put with him,” said a devotee.

Devendra Fadnavis must face trust vote by tomorrow, orders Supreme Court
Maharashtra Live| Ajit Pawar meets Devendra Fadnavis after SC verdict
Supreme Court orders live telecast of Maharashtra floor test | 10 points
Sena-NCP-Cong to move top court against closing of 9 irrigation scam cases
Indian-American student sexually assaulted, strangulated to death in Chicago
Nokia 2.3 set to launch on Dec 5 alongside Nokia 8.2: Price, key specs leak
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Watch: Made in India iPhone presented to Union Minister RS Prasad
