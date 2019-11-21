Ratan Tata impressed by Mumbai man’s innovative dog collars, gives him the surprise of his life

it-s-viral

Mumbai is known as the city of dreams, and this 27-year-old has a heartwarming story to prove the case. Landing up a job for industrialist Ratan Tata is something to die for. Shantanu Naidu managed to grasp that opportunity with his innovative invention born out of love for dogs.’

An inspiring post shared by Facebook page Humans of Bombay details his story.

“I graduated in 2014 and started working at Tata group. Life was going pretty smooth, until one evening, while on my way back home from work, I saw the dead body of a dog lying in the middle of the road.” reads the post. The post goes on to describe his love for dogs and how the scene was hard-hitting for him. “So I called a few friends and designed a collar which had reflectors on it, so that drivers can see the dog from afar,” it describes further.

The collars were a huge success and Shantanu’s work was featured in the Tata group of companies’ newsletter.

“Around that time, my dad asked me to write a letter to Mr. Ratan Tata, since he loves dogs too. I was hesitant at first, but then I said to myself, ‘Why not?’ So I wrote him a handwritten letter and forgot all about it!” describes the post.

From designing collars with reflectors for stray dogs to creating his team ‘Motopaws’ Shantanu grabbed the attention of Ratan Tata. Two months later he received a letter that changed his life. The letter was from Ratan Tata himself.

“He told me, ‘I’m deeply touched by the work you do!’ I still get goosebumps when I think of it,” adds the post. Eventually Shantanu’s project of designing collars was fully funded by Tata.

However his story of success doesn’t end here and here’s more about his inspiring journey.

Pictures of his team and his products were also shared:

Shantanu Naidu with a stray dog wearing the reflective collar. ( Humans of Bombay )

Team Motopaws ( Humans of Bombay )

