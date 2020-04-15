Zebra spotted running on the street. ‘This is Jumanji,’ say netizens

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 10:17 IST

Is that a scene from Jumanji? Or is it Marty from New York Zoo finally on his quest to the island of Madagascar? These are just the few questions netizens had after a bizarre video caught their attention. Recorded in a moving car, the video shows nothing less than a scene from a movie or maybe someone’s weird dream.

Shared on Twitter, the 22-second-long clip shows a horse running alongside the moving car. While that sinks in, a few seconds into the clip a zebra is also seen running on the road. The person filming the video gasps after spotting the striped animal and one can figure out that he was completely clueless about how a zebra got out on the streets. Take a look:

y’a un ZÈBRE dans la ville de mon pote 😭😭 ça a changé le 94 pic.twitter.com/II77bSYkBQ — لارا (@lailacroft_) April 10, 2020

The Twitter user also posted an additional clip of the horse sprinting along the road.

Les gars j’ai plus de forces 😩 pic.twitter.com/rLmAWif38B — لارا (@lailacroft_) April 11, 2020

Posted on April 11, the clip has garnered over 2.4 lakh views. The scene definitely raised a lot of questions among netizens. Was it really Marty, the zebra, who finally broke out from the zoo? And was the horse running behind it a friend, trying desperately to stop him from freaking out the humans?

Others shared their understanding of the situation. “They found Marty in Madagascar,” says a Twitter user. “This is definitely Jumanji,” exclaims another.

It turns out the animals had escaped from their enclosures at the Badin circus in the Ormesson-sur-Marne town, reports UPI.com. The owner of the circus said the animal enclosure had accidentally been left unlocked.

What do you think of this straight-outta-movie situation?