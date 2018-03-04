Govt school principals soon to get computer tablets: Devnani

Rajasthan education minister Vasudev Devnani on Sunday said principals of government schools will be given computer tablets for speedy exchange of information.

He said that over last four years, school education has witnessed a positive change. Rajasthan, that was on 18th position in education sector, now stands third, soon it will be number one in the country. This success is because of qualified teachers.

“Now all the institutional heads will be connected with the department through computer tablets. The exchange of information will be speedy,” said Devnani, addressing a gathering on the launch of tablet distribution scheme in Ajmer. In Ajmer, 163 principals were given tablets today.

He said, “We have set the learning level for students of class 1 to class 8. Committed towards providing quality education, Rs 85,000 crore was spent on education sector. In last four years – schools were integrated, at every Gram Panchayat, 9,895 Adarsh and 9,500 Utkrasth schools were established, over a lakh teachers were promoted, all vacant post of district education officer was filled.”

Devnani added that when the government came to power, 52% posts of teachers that were vacant have reduced to 15%. Over 1.50 lakh new appointments were made, which include direct recruitment of 87,634 teachers and 16,669 are under process.

He said that four years back, enrolment in schools was 60 lakh, which has increased to 82 lakh due to government’s efforts, school strengthening and quality education. In National survey and ASER report, Rajasthan stands first in quality education, and third under ‘Swaach Vidhyalaya’ scheme of GoI after Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.