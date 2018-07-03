Not for hidden treasure, man killed son for rape bid on cousin

The Bharatpur police have arrested a man on Monday on the charges of killing his teenage son, who had tried to rape his cousin. He was produced in court on Tuesday and remanded in four days of police custody.

On June 29, the sarpanch of Khori village had told the police that Indrajeet Singh Jatav had killed his son, Rajveer Singh Jatav, 16, on June 28 as part of a ritual to find hidden treasure, said Bhusawar deputy superintendent of police Mahendra Sharma. The village head told the police that the family cremated the body near their house but some villagers saw the burning pyre and got suspicious.

The police officer said Indrajeet was arrested on Monday evening and he confessed to killing his son but not for treasure.

Sharma added that Jatav killed his son and cremated the body with the help of his family. His wife, Meira Devi, removed bloodstains from the house and the elder son, Balvant Singh, lit the pyre, the officer said.

During the investigation, the police found that Jatav shot his son with a country-made weapon when he found that the teenager had tried to rape his cousin on the night of June 25.

Jatav’s relatives involved in the crime are absconding.

After the case was registered at Weir police station, some people were detained for interrogation, the police officer said. Jatav confessed to his crime on Monday evening and was arrested.

Police said the teenager had appeared for the class 10 exam of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education this year but had failed to clear it.