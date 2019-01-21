Players told to vacate Jaipur stadium for Republic Day ahead of national cycling championships

Three national championships of cycling are being held in Jaipur for the first time from January 30, but the security establishment of the state has asked the Rajasthan team, undergoing a residential training , to vacate the velodrome at the SMS stadium for three days – January 24, 25 and 26 – for the Republic Day parade.

The decision will also deny cyclists from 25 states and other teams such as Railways and Indian Army the opportunity to practise at the cycling track in the stadium for three crucial days before the national championships.

“The training camp for Rajasthan team is going on here since January 10 after the state selections. Thirty players and four coaches are in the camp. The security control room of the stadium has asked us to vacate the velodrome for the Republic Day parade,” said Rajasthan Cycling Association (RCA) office-bearer and organising secretary of the national championships, Ritesh Sharma.

“We don’t know where to take these players for three days – hotels don’t allow cycles in their rooms. The cycles are very expensive and cannot be kept in hotel parkings,” Sharma said.

The 71st senior, 48th junior and 34th sub-junior National Track Cycling Championships will be held at SMS Stadium velodrome from January 30 to February 3. More than 600 players from 25 states are expected to participate in the championships.

This is the first event at the SMS Stadium velodrome since it was built in 1992, said Sharma. “We are working overtime to make it grand. There’s so much work to do – we cannot afford to lose three days,” RCA president Shailesh Periwal said.

The organising secretary said he gave a list of players in the training camp with their photographs and Aadhar numbers for the security department to let them in the stadium on all the days but the control room didn’t take the letter.

The players in the training camp include one international and 10 national gold medallists. Staying out of the velodrome will affect their preparations for the championship, the RCA officials said.

“The government expects sportspersons to win medals for them but doesn’t treat them well. The pavilion in the velodrome has been given to Rajasthan Armed Constabulary and the players are staying in low-ceiling rooms where we can’t even put cots for them. And now the government wants to push us out of those rooms too,” Sharma said.

Rajasthan director general of police (DGP) Kapil Garg said he wasn’t aware of the issue. “We can work something out but I will be able to commit only after I have assessed the situation on ground,” he said.

Rajasthan sports minister Ashok Chandna said he will visit the velodrome on Monday morning and resolve the issue. “The nationals are being held for the first time. We will ensure that our players don’t face any problems,” he said.

