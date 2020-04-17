Policemen attacked in Rajasthan’s Tonk, 3 seriously injured

jaipur

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 17:17 IST

Five policemen on patrolling duty were attacked by more than a dozen people after they asked them to stay at home in an area under curfew over the coronavirus pandemic in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, officials said.

The injured policemen were rushed to a government hospital after which two of them were discharged while three are still undergoing treatment.

According to police officials, the incident took place in Kasai Mohalla of Panch Batti area under Kotwali police station limits.

“The injured cops were patrolling in the morning. Around 8am, when they saw some people were roaming unnecessarily in the curfew hit area and when these cops asked them to stay inside their homes, the accused started beating them,” Vipin Sharma, Tonk’s additional superintendent of police, said.

Sharma said as soon as senior police officials came to know about the incident, an extra force was sent to the spot and the situation was brought under control using mild force.

The injured constables were identified as Rajendra, Rajaram, Rajesh, Bhagchand and Asharam.

“Three of them, Rajaram, Rajendra and Bhagchand, are undergoing treatment as they sustained serious head injurious while rest two were discharged after first aid,” added Sharma.

Station house officer (SHO) of Tonk’s Kotwali police station Bansi Lal said seven people have been detained so far and a case has been registered.

“The case has been registered by the injured cops under section 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant), 353 (assaulting governments servant) and 188 (disobeying government order) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said Lal.

“The condition of the cops is stable,” Lal added.

Further investigation is on.