Rajasthan government to purchase wheat at MSP of ₹ 1,735 a quintal

The Rajasthan government will purchase wheat at the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹1,735 for every quintal during the Rabi marketing season in 2018-19, an official said on Friday.

Purchase of wheat at MSP has started in the Kota division from March 15, while in the other divisions, it will start from April 1, said Rajasthan State Food and Civil Supplies Corporation general manager (finance) Umed Singh

The total annual requirement under the public distribution system in the state is 27 lakh metric tonne, he said, adding that during 2017-18, the MSP of what was ₹1,625 for every quintal and the government purchased 12.45 lakh metric tonne during the year.

During 2018-19, the state government has set a target to purchase 17.50 lakh metric tonne of wheat at MSP, he said.

Keeping in mind the convenience of farmers, the government has made arrangement for online and offline registration for sale of wheat and purchase of wheat will be video recorded to maintain transparency at the purchase centres, Singh said.

He further said that for purchasing wheat at MSP, the Food Corporation of India (FCI), the Rajasthan Cooperative Federation (Rajfed) and Tilm Sangh have been appointed as the purchase agencies.

A total of 268 centres have been set up, including 153 centres by the FCI, 102 by the Rajfed and 13 centres by Tilam Sangh for purchasing wheat at MSP, he said.

Committees have been formed under the chairmanship of the district collectors for transporting, handling and collecting of wheat at the local level, Singh said, adding that the committee will have the senior most official of the purchase agency, the district supply officer, the treasurer and the secretary of krishi upaj mandi as its members.

The overall supervising responsibility of the Rabi marketing season in 2018-19 has been given to the district collectors.

The secretary of krishi upaj mandi or the agriculture supervisors have been given the charge for fixing the quality of wheat at the purchase centres and patwaris have been directed through the district collector to provide land titles and revenue record to the farmers on time, he said.

Arrangements have been made for mapping of purchase centres and godowns for storing wheat so that after the purchase, wheat can be sent to the godowns immediately, Singh said.

This apart, the purchasing agencies have been directed to make the payment in farmers’ bank accounts within 48 hours, he said.