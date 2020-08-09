e-paper
Six more people die due to Covid-19 in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Sunday recorded six more fatalities due to Covid-19, taking the death toll to 784, while the virus tally mounted to 51,924 with detection of 596 new cases, officials said.

jaipur Updated: Aug 09, 2020 17:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 13,847, they said.
A total of 34,688 people in the state have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, a health department official said.

Of the new fatalities, four were reported in Kota and two in Jaipur, the official said.

Jaipur alone has reported 217 Covid-19 deaths so far, followed by 85 in Jodhpur, 57 in Bharatpur, 55 in Ajmer, 48 in Bikaner, 45 in Kota, 34 in Nagaur, 31 in Pali, 23 in Alwar and 19 in Dholpur.

Among the fresh cases, 71 were reported in Jaipur, 57 in Sikar, 46 in Rajsamand, 43 in Ajmer, 42 in Barmer, 39 in Chittorgarh, 34 in Nagaur, 29 in Bikaner, 28 in Udaipur, 26 in Alwar, 25 in Sawai Madhopur, 23 each in Baran and Sriganganagar besides those recorded in other districts of the state.

