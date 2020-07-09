e-paper
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases

Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases

West Bengal registered 1,088 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, making it the highest single-day spike recorded in the state till date. The state also registered 27 deaths, which is the highest single-day spike in death toll.

kolkata Updated: Jul 09, 2020 20:50 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Niyati Singh
HT Correspondent | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) workers wearing PPE coveralls chemically disinfect the Telenga Bagan area in Ultadanga -- one of the new coronavirus containment zone in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, on Thursday, July 09, 2020.
Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) workers wearing PPE coveralls chemically disinfect the Telenga Bagan area in Ultadanga -- one of the new coronavirus containment zone in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, on Thursday, July 09, 2020. (Photo: Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)
         

West Bengal registered 1,088 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, making it the highest single-day spike recorded in the state till date. The state also registered 27 deaths, which is the highest single-day spike in death toll.

The number of Covid cases in West Bengal has been hitting new highs over the past few days. The previous high of 986 was recorded on Wednesday.

With Thursday’s spike, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state has shot up to 25,911 out of which 8,231 were active cases. The total death toll in the state now stands at 854.

Kolkata recorded 322 cases on Thursday taking the total number of cases in the city to 8,368.

The state administration has enforced strict lockdown in 25 containment zones across the city. In the three adjoining districts of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Howrah the government has identified more than 200 containment zones where lockdown would be enforced from Thursday 5 pm.

Kolkata along with the three adjoining districts accounts for 70% of the cases in the state.

Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
