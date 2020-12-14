Gorkha faction issues veiled threat to TMC, caution against Bimal Gurung

kolkata

The anti-Gurung faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) said on Sunday that it was more faithful to West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee compared to the faction led by Bimal Gurung, and cautioned that he may betray Banerjee any time.

While both GJM factions support Banerjee, Binoy Tamang led group has been given control of the Darjeeling administration by the state. The anti-Gurung faction also sent a veiled threat, saying there can be bloodshed if the state tries to appease both factions of the GJM.

No Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader commented on this till Sunday night.

Gurung, who was in hiding for three and a half years after being charged under anti-terror law for the violent Gorkhaland agitation in 2017, surfaced in Kolkata on October 21 and pledged his support to Banerjee. He withdrew his support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), his ally since 2009.

Gurung helped the BJP win the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat thrice in a row. But he has now vowed to ensure TMC’s victory in the coming assembly polls. He also addressed a big rally in Siliguri town on December 6.

Gurung’s former lieutenant-turned-rival Binoy Tamang, is not willing to shake hands with Gurung and welcome him to the hills.

Tamang and his close aide Anit Thapa held a rally on Sunday at Sukna and said there can be bloodshed if the state government tries to appease both factions of the GJM. Tamang also alleged that Gurung is using the Gorkhas to serve his own interest.

Anit Thapa, the government-appointed chairman of the board of administrators of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) said, “We have full faith in the chief minister but I request the state government not to keep two khukris (traditional Gorkha knife) in one sheath. There can be bloodshed.”

Thapa’s statements indicated that Tamang and his men are worried about an alliance between the TMC and Gurung. The TMC leadership has not said anything in public on this issue till now. The BJP, on the other hand, has raised questions about the police protection provided to Gurung, who is still officially an accused in several crimes, including the murder of a police officer.

Despite his long absence, Gurung still has a strong base in Darjeeling while Tamang and Thapa failed in helping TMC in the Lok Sabha polls and Darjeeling assembly bye-election last year. BJP won both the elections.

Addressing Sunday’s rally, Tamang demanded bipartite talk between the state government and the GJM faction he leads. “We were the ones who restored peace in Darjeeling in 2017. Those who doused the fire can also lit it,” Tamang said.

Gurung, too, addressed a rally at Birpara in Alipurduar district. He accused the BJP of not doing anything for the Gorkhas.