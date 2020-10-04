e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / India to have world’s largest clean energy-driven railway network: Piyush Goyal

India to have world’s largest clean energy-driven railway network: Piyush Goyal

The railway minister also said that work way underway to set up an infrastructure for generating 20,000 megawatt of renewable energy, which will provide power for running the entire network.

kolkata Updated: Oct 04, 2020 22:25 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the Indian Railways will be the world’s largest 100 per cent electrified rail transport system by 2023.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the Indian Railways will be the world’s largest 100 per cent electrified rail transport system by 2023.(PTI photo)
         

The Railways has embarked on a massive electrification drive and by 2023, the country will have the world’s largest 100 per cent clean energy-driven rail transport system, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

The railway minister also said that work way underway to set up an infrastructure for generating 20,000 megawatt of renewable energy, which will provide power for running the entire network.

“By 2023, the Indian Railways will be the world’s largest 100 per cent electrified rail transport system,” Goyal said at the inauguration of an underground station of the citys East-West Metro corridor.

He contended that “no other part of the world, not even the most-developed country”, has launched such an ambitious project.

The entire world is watching India’s massive thrust towards environment-friendly modes of transport, he said, adding that the project is a crucial part of the Union government’s initiatives to build a green nation.

Asserting that the country is marching ahead in the direction of self-reliance, Goyal said that the railways has become almost 98 per cent indigenous equipment procurer, save certain technology products, which will also be indigenised gradually.

tags
top news
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
Those who supported Kangana Ranaut are now silent, says Sanjay Raut
Those who supported Kangana Ranaut are now silent, says Sanjay Raut
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis hand 10-wicket win to CSK
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis hand 10-wicket win to CSK
Covid-19 vaccine: Why patents can hurt India, South Africa
Covid-19 vaccine: Why patents can hurt India, South Africa
Bihar Assembly election 2020: PM Modi leaves after attending BJP CEC meeting
Bihar Assembly election 2020: PM Modi leaves after attending BJP CEC meeting
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Hathras gang-rape accused defended at meeting held at ex-BJP MLA’s residence
Hathras gang-rape accused defended at meeting held at ex-BJP MLA’s residence
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In