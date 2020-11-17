Leave no booth unattended: BJP’s Bengal polls strategy aims to replicate 2019 formula

kolkata

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 22:03 IST

With less than six months left for the crucial assembly polls in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday prepared a draft blueprint of the campaign strategy the party would adopt in the run up to the 2021 elections.

Top BJP leaders said that plans have been drawn up to the booth level, so that each and every ground level worker could be involved during the campaign period and the party could cover the maximum area before the elections are held in April-May, 2021.

“While responsibilities have been fixed for the observers of all five organisational zones and district presidents, plans have been so prepared to engage each and every booth level worker. At least one program would be held every week in each and every booth. Instructions have also been given to involve those workers who might have felt disgruntled for some reason and bring them to the forefront during the campaign,” said a senior BJP leader, adding that there shouldn’t be any area left where the party fails to reach ahead of the polls.

The BJP, after winning a close electoral race in Bihar, is now eyeing the Bengal assembly where it hopes to clinch at least 200 of the 294 seats. The party had made impressive gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Bengal, winning 18 of the 42 seats on offer.

On Tuesday, some of the party bigwigs including Amit Malviya, the IT cell head and BL Santosh, national general secretary (organisation) came down to Bengal and held a meeting with the state leaders to prepare the battle plan and take stock of the party’s organisational preparedness. Malviya’s appointment as the co-incharge of West Bengal is also being seen as a thrust on social media campaign ahead of the polls.

The entire process would be monitored by the central leadership, who would be coming down to Bengal from time to time. Senior BJP leaders hinted that the party would adopt a similar approach to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The central observers appointed by the BJP in the five organizational zones in Bengal are Sunil Deodhar, Dushyant Gautam, Harish Dwivedi, Vinod Sonkar and Vinod Tawde.

Also Read: TMC MLAs question Prashant Kishor; rebel says Mamata Banerjee no more in control

Party leaders who attended the meeting said in the coming days more central leaders, ministers and MPs would be coming down to Bengal. Earlier in November, Amit Shah, the Union home minister, had also come down to Bengal on a two day visit.

“Just like 2019, in which central leaders had been given responsibilities for various zones and districts, this time too, they would be coming down to Bengal. This time, however, they would be given more responsibilities up to the booth level,” said a senior leader.

Also Read: BSF officer arrested by CBI in Kolkata in cattle smuggling case

While central leaders were preparing the draft plan, the state leaders continued their assault on the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“This time elections would be held totally under the vigilance of central security forces. We will not allow the state police to come near the booths. Also a lot of people have purchased land and flats. The enforcement directorate would soon be after them. They might land up in jail in the coming days,” said Dilip Ghosh, president of the BJP’s Bengal unit.

The ruling TMC, however, said that it was nothing more than a move intended to boost the morale of party workers.

“Ghosh has once again spoken in an irresponsible manner. In every election, be it 2011 or 2016, central forces were deployed. He hasn’t said anything new. He just wants to motivate the workers. It is good to dream of winning an election,” said Saugata Roy, TMC MP.