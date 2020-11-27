e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / No place for outsiders who incite violence during polls: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

No place for outsiders who incite violence during polls: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that there is no place for outsiders who come to the state during elections and incite violence.

kolkata Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 00:18 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
Howrah
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee(PTI photo)
         

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that there is no place for outsiders who come to the state during elections and incite violence.

“There is no place for outsiders in Bengal who come only during elections to incite violence,” Mamata said at a press conference in Nabanna at the State Secretariat.

Targeting the BJP, Mamata said, “They are giving statements that vaccine will be given but don’t know when. I say this place is not for outsiders. They only come here to do politics during elections.”

She announced Swasthya Sathi health scheme stating, “All the people are to be taken under Swasthya Sathi health scheme to avail the benefit for those who are not under any health scheme. It will be a smart card and per year Rs 5 lakh can be availed under this scheme as health cover. This will be universal from December 1.”

tags
top news
Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Farmers 100 km away, police beef up security at border
‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Farmers 100 km away, police beef up security at border
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Rajasthan CM asks Centre to hold talks with farmers, calls farm laws ‘anti-people’
Rajasthan CM asks Centre to hold talks with farmers, calls farm laws ‘anti-people’
‘No guarantee...’: On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020
‘No guarantee...’: On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In