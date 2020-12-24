e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tweeted the announcement on Thursday

kolkata Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 14:34 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader and WBPCC chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Congress leader and WBPCC chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.(PTI)
         

The Congress on Thursday formally announced its tie-up with the Left parties for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal.

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tweeted the announcement.

“Today the Congress high command has formally approved the electoral alliance with the Left parties in the impending election of West Bengal,” he tweeted.

West Bengal, along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, will go to polls in March-April next year.

The central committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had in October approved the West Bengal unit’s decision to have an electoral understanding with all secular parties, including the Congress, in the upcoming assembly elections.

The CPI(M) polit bureau had given its go-ahead to the move but had left the final decision to the central committee.

In the 2016 elections, the central committee of the CPI(M) had rejected the West Bengal unit’s decision to have a tactical seat-sharing understanding with the Congress. In the subsequent elections, the Congress won 44 seats and the Left Front ended up with just 32.

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
AAP leader Raghav Chadha alleges Delhi Jal Board office vandalised by BJP workers
AAP leader Raghav Chadha alleges Delhi Jal Board office vandalised by BJP workers
China targets Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group, orders probe for ‘monopolistic practices’
China targets Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group, orders probe for ‘monopolistic practices’
Rahul Gandhi meets Prez over farm laws, says India an ‘imaginary democracy’
Rahul Gandhi meets Prez over farm laws, says India an ‘imaginary democracy’
Covid-19 UK variant: How scientists discovered the new strain
Covid-19 UK variant: How scientists discovered the new strain
‘Even Mohan Bhagwat would be called terrorist...’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM
‘Even Mohan Bhagwat would be called terrorist...’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In