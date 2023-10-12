5 Halloween decor ideas that are Pinterest board-worthy

Halloween lovers just can't keep calm in October! It's almost sweater weather and the season of pumpkin spice lattes. As autumn leaves fall and winds get a little chilly, lovers of all things spooky hunt for decoration ideas. This holiday season, we have compiled a list of 5 Halloween decor ideas that are sure to make your home look straight out of a Pinterest board. From the front porch to your living room, here's all the inspiration you need to go all out with your holiday decorations this year.

Jack-O-Lantern planters

Halloween decorations to try this year(Pixabay)

Be it your patio or your balcony, pumpkin planters are sure to add a quirky touch. The best part is you can upcycle any container with just a tub of paint and a brush. It doesn't get any more sustainable than giving your plant babies an upcycled home. If you have indoor plants, you can hang these pumpkin planters by your window or even on a shelf alongside some books to give an aesthetic touch.

Pastel colours for subtle elegance

Ditch the conventional orange and black colour theme and use pastel colours to give your home a hint of elegance. Keeping in with Halloween basics, you can paint some pumpkins in pastel pink and powder blue colours and place them around your house or even on your porch. Put some matching flowers in a vase and keep them alongside pastel-coloured pumpkins on your dinner table for an enchanting centrepiece.

Pastel decoration ideas (Pinterest)

Ambient lighting

To give your house a cosy yet spooky look, you can switch to ambient lights. Try incorporating neon lights on your wall for a modern look. Don't save your fairy lights for Christmas! Wrap the little lights in and around your home wherever you feel like it. You can never go overboard with ambient lights.

Witty welcome mats

Placing witty welcome mats is sure to make trick-or-treating more fun. You can be creative and DIY an old mat. By keeping the stitching rough, you can also achieve a rustic look. Make sure to place some pumpkins by the door and hide some candies in them for a fun scavenger hunt.

Go minimalistic with white decor

If you fancy a minimalistic look, you can keep things simple and light with a monochrome colour palette. Tip - incorporate skull figurines for the perfect horror look. You can also add white flowers for a softer touch.

White decor for Halloween (Pinterest)

