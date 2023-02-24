10 creative ideas to give your home a new look on small budget

Many people believe that home renovations and makeovers require a lot of money and time. Home decor can be an expensive affair, but it doesn't have to be. With some creativity and resourcefulness, you can transform your living space without breaking the bank. Simple DIY projects, clever decorating tips, and a few strategic purchases can go a long way in transforming your living space into something fresh and new. Whether you're looking to update a single room or your entire home, these budget-friendly ideas can help you achieve your goals without breaking the bank. (Also read: 7 reasons to include gloss in your home decor )

Shubhi Mehrotra, Design Manager Livspace, shared some useful tips and ideas with HT Lifestyle, to give your home a big makeover on a small budget.

1. Repurpose furniture

Instead of buying new furniture, try giving your existing pieces a fresh look. Paint or restain wooden furniture, reupholster chairs, and add new hardware to dressers and cabinets. By reusing what you already have, you can create a whole new look for your home.

2. Add plants

Indoor plants are an affordable and easy way to add life to your space. Not only do they purify the air, but they also create a calming atmosphere. Consider adding plants of different sizes, shapes, and colours to create a natural focal point in your room.

3. Use wall art

Bare walls can make a room feel empty and incomplete. A budget-friendly solution is to create a gallery wall with your favourite art prints, photos, or other memorabilia. Frame them in affordable frames and arrange them in a cohesive manner to create a stunning display.

4. Lighting matters

Lighting can completely change the mood of a room. Replace outdated light fixtures with modern ones or add new lamps to brighten up dark corners. You can also add dimmer switches to create a cosy atmosphere that's perfect for relaxing.

5. Rearrange furniture

Sometimes all it takes is a new arrangement to give your room a new look. Move furniture around to create a different flow or focal point. Play around with different layouts to see what works best for your space.

6. Add textures

Adding textures to a room can make it feel cozy and inviting. Use throw pillows, blankets, or area rugs to create layers and add depth to your space.

7. DIY projects

Get creative and make your own décor items to save money. There are plenty of easy and affordable DIY projects that can add personality to your space. For example, you can create your own artwork or make a new headboard for your bed.

8. Use your pillows

The best way to enhance the look or beauty of your small house without spending any money is to collect some pillows around your home and arrange them on your couch. This can give your living room a beautiful and new look without spending a single penny. Your home will feel a little bit warmer and more inviting.

9. Add visual space with mirrors

You can try to trick your visitor's eyes into thinking about the room space being larger than it actually is via some sneaky mirror placement. Oversized mirrors will reflect the room back, making it appear more spacious, even twice its actual size. You can even use this decorative idea to make any small room appear bigger and larger.

10. Shop from thrift stores

You can shop for a lot of second-hand items or furniture from thrift stores. In fact, it is a budget-friendly way to decorate a small house. You can find almost everything in the thrift stores and even some really good stuff or furniture or accessories during the yard sales. Bedside tables, coffee tables, chairs, vintage ornaments, etc. are things that you can easily find out there.

For instance, you can buy a lamp with a burnt cord and just get the cord fixed or you can buy a wooden coffee table and get it polished. One thing you need to keep in mind while shopping from a thrift store is to always perform a cost analysis before buying anything while having a look at your budget.

In conclusion, you don't need a lot of money to give your home a big makeover. With these simple and affordable tips, you can transform your living space into a stylish and inviting home that you'll love.