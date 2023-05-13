10 Gen Z-inspired office interior design ideas for improved workplace wellness

Amidst a rising emphasis on workplace well-being, companies have begun acknowledging the necessity of establishing healthier and more comfortable work environments. This is particularly important for the growing number of Gen Z employees entering the workforce, as they place a high value on their physical and mental well-being. To attract and retain this demographic, companies invest in innovative interior design concepts that prioritise employee wellness, directly impacting productivity, engagement, and retention. The growing emphasis on wellness in the workplace has led to significant changes in corporate interiors by companies across the globe. The growing emphasis on wellness in the workplace has led to significant changes in corporate interiors by companies across the globe.(Unsplash)

Traditional office spaces, characterised by incandescent lighting and immobile cubicles, are reinvented by Gen Z concepts prioritising employee comfort and well-being. This shift towards wellness-focused design is driven by recognising that happy, healthy employees are more productive and engaged. (Also read: Creative ideas to incorporate bold and bright hues into your home decor )

Gen Z-focused interior design ideas for workplace

Hardik Pandit, Architect and Director, APICES Studio Pvt Ltd, shared with HT Lifestyle some key design concepts that are adopted by top companies focusing on Gen Zs, who are driving the need for productive, healthy and flexible future workspaces.

1. Biophilic design

Biophilic design has gained popularity recently as businesses recognise the benefits of introducing natural plants into the workplace. Such designs promote mental and physical health, reduce stress and increase productivity. Natural lighting, indoor plants, and inside-out experience can together frame into a biophilic design, that can help minimise strain on the eyes, enhance air quality, and create a sense of connection with nature.

Companies that include these characteristics in the workplace design can create a more attractive and relaxed environment that encourages employee well-being and happiness. This, in turn, can lead to higher engagement, productivity and turnover while lowering absenteeism and half-hearted performance.

2. Flexibility

Gen Z values workplace flexibility. This idea is to create a flexible workspace that supports collaborative and individual work, to help employees feel in charge. Flexible workspaces need a combination of socialising spaces, formal and informal collaborative spaces, huddle rooms, sit-to-stand desks, and focussed workspaces. Breakout spaces with ergonomically designed seating and sit-to-stand desks encourage informal collaborations and physical wellness.

Focussed workspaces allow uninterrupted concentration. Companies may design a workspace that is more flexible to the different demands of their workforce and the nature of the business by giving a variety of options for employees, ultimately leading to higher productivity and job satisfaction.

3. Ergonomic design

Ergonomically designs are a crucial aspect of wellness at the workplace, especially for Gen Z employees who spend long hours at their desks. Good posture and comfortable seating can help reduce physical strain and fatigue, leading to better health, concentration and greater productivity. Employers have recognised the importance of ergonomic design and have started investing in height-adjustable workstations, ergonomic chairs, and other elements. By prioritising ergonomic design, companies improve employee well-being and reduce the risk of workplace injuries and absenteeism due to discomfort or pain.

4. Colour psychology

The use of colour psychology in workplace design has become increasingly popular as companies recognise the impact of colour on mood and well-being. Calming colours like blues and greens or pastel tones are often used to promote relaxation, while energising colours like yellows and oranges stimulate creativity and productivity. By strategically incorporating colours into the workplace, companies can create a more positive and productive work environment that caters to the well-being of employees.

5. Personalisation

Gen Z workers are known for valuing individuality and self-expression, and the ability to personalise their workspace is a crucial factor in improving motivation and engagement. Hot-desking and remote working trends have made it even more critical for employees to feel a sense of ownership over their workspace. Designing workstations to add space for an employee’s affectionate belongings like a coffee mug or displaying memorable photos or inspiring posters can create a more personalised and comfortable work environment. This can boost creativity and productivity, increasing job satisfaction and retention.

6. Technology integration

Adding the latest technological advancements in workplace design can help create a modern and innovative workspace that appeals to the tech-savvy Gen Z workers. Having reliable and fast internet connectivity, digital project management tools and cloud storage solutions can also help streamline workflows and improve communication. With updates in technology being an essential part of daily life, integrating it seamlessly into the workplace experience through IoT, AI and VR can make employees feel more connected and productive.

7. Wellness zones

Creating designated spaces for wellness activities like meditation, yoga, or exercising can help employees recharge and manage stress levels. A dedicated mother’s room gives an emotional connection to the employees with their newly born and less worry when at work. Dedicated bins for general waste and e-waste allow segregated waste management throughout the workplace premises. These must-have dedicated spaces demonstrate a commitment to employee well-being.

8. Nature-inspired materials

Incorporating nature-inspired materials into workplace design can bring the benefits of nature indoors, creating a sense of calm and tranquillity. The use of wood, stone, or bamboo can evoke feelings of warmth and comfort, making employees feel more connected to the natural world. Additionally, these materials can add a touch of uniqueness and personality to a workspace, promoting a sense of individuality and creativity.

9. Soundproofing

Noise in the office can be a significant source of distraction and stress. Soundproofing materials and designated quiet zones can help lower noise levels and increase productivity.

10. Lighting

Lighting has a significant impact on a person’s mood and productivity. Allowing access to natural light or implementing dynamic lighting systems can aid in regulating circadian cycles and overall well-being.

“Finally, using these design elements in the workplace can significantly impact employee well-being, productivity, and engagement. Companies can build a more happy and successful work environment that responds to the needs and expectations of Gen Z workers by prioritising health and wellness while designing a workplace,” concludes Hardik.