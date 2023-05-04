How to harness positivity from workplace stress?

Workplace stress is something that is unavoidable. From meeting the targets at work to not having the proper work and life balance that we need, this stress can further affect us mentally. Workplace stress can also affect the productivity of the organisation. With different types of jobs, the workload of the person varies, and so does the stress. “Stress can be caused by various events, for example an employee might feel under pressure if the job demands more hours or responsibilities which are more than they can manage, and this increases the stress. Various Other sources of stress can happen because of conflict with co-workers or bosses, constant change in profile or threat to job security etc,” said Dr Rahul Dilip Jagtap, Clinical Psychologist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, in an interview with HT Lifestyle. Whether it's a never-ending stream of depressing news, a never-ending to-do list, work stress, or the pandemic, the causes of stress in our lives are at an all-time high right now. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ayurvedic Nutritionist and Weight Loss Expert Neha Premjee, revealed that the good news is that you can reduce some of your anxiety by taking these tree easy steps: (SHVETS production)

Adding to the same, Dr. Mehezabin Dordi, Clinical Psychologist, Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine, at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai further said that workplace stress can have both positive and negative impact. “If you can harness the positive aspect of stress, it can become a motivating factor and help you achieve your goals,” the expert commented.

ALSO READ: 10 ways to reduce stress at the workplace

Dr. Mehezabin Dordi shared a few ways by which we can harness workplace stress into motivation and get better work done:

Set realistic goals: Set achievable goals for yourself, which can give you a sense of accomplishment and help you stay motivated.

Organise and prioritise: Use time management techniques to prioritize your work and stay focused.

Seek feedback: Regular feedback from your colleagues or supervisor can help you improve your performance and stay motivated.

Stay positive: Maintaining a positive attitude can help you deal with stress and stay motivated.

Take regular breaks: Take regular breaks throughout the day to recharge and reduce stress.

Collaborate with others: Working with others can help you share ideas and reduce stress.

Dr Rahul Dilip Jagtap further added that recognising the employees and understanding their strengths and weaknesses will help in planning the way of work for them. Encouraging social activities within the organisation can take their mind off work and stress. With the coronavirus pandemic, we are exposed to the new normal – remote working and work from home structure. This helps in creating better work and life balance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON