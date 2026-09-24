5 minimalist bathroom styling tips to make your space feel bigger and your showers more relaxing

Getting your interiors right can be a source of pride; after all, your home is an extension of yourself. While other rooms often receive plenty of attention during decorating, the bathroom tends to be treated as a purely functional space. With hygiene taking priority over style, it can end up looking rather bland.ALSO READ: Minimalist or maximalist? 7 ways to balance both decor styles at home

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Shiozawa Kazuyuki, managing director at TOTO India, told HT Lifestyle that you can still make your bathroom look stylish, beyond a boring functional arrangement.

He described which styles work for bathrooms: “Bathrooms are evolving beyond purely functional spaces, particularly in urban homes where homeowners want to make the most of limited space without compromising on comfort, hygiene or style. Inspired in part by Japanese design principles, minimalist design brings together clean aesthetics, purposeful functionality and thoughtful use of space.”

Minimalist style keeps your bathroom uncluttered.

While functionality and hygiene are essential, too many decorative elements can make a bathroom feel cluttered. This makes minimalism a practical choice. As Kazuyki explained, “Minimalism is not about having less for the sake of it. It is about choosing the right fixtures—ones that serve multiple purposes, are easy to maintain, and make everyday routines more comfortable and convenient.”

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{{^usCountry}} Here are a few recommendations on bathroom styling from Kazuyki: 1. Choose compact fixtures that do more Look at the size and layout of the bathroom before deciding what needs to go into it.

Compact fixtures, sleek basins, and space-saving designs can help free up floor space and make a smaller bathroom feel less crowded.

Relevant in Indian homes, where bathrooms need to accommodate several functions within a limited area.

Hygiene and odour management are also important considerations. Good ventilation, sensible placement of fixtures, and surfaces that are easy to clean can go a long way in keeping the bathroom fresh and comfortable.

The idea is simple: choose fixtures that provide the functionality you need without taking up more space than necessary. 2. Keep the shower area simple and multifunctional A comfortable shower does not necessarily need several fittings. A well-planned shower area, with fixtures positioned according to how the space is used, can provide convenience without making the bathroom look busy.

Consider your daily routine and avoid adding fittings or accessories simply because there is space for them.

Keep the shower area relatively uncluttered so that it is easier to clean and maintain.

A simple shower setup, when planned well, can make the entire bathroom feel more open while still providing a comfortable everyday experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are a few recommendations on bathroom styling from Kazuyki: 1. Choose compact fixtures that do more Look at the size and layout of the bathroom before deciding what needs to go into it.

Compact fixtures, sleek basins, and space-saving designs can help free up floor space and make a smaller bathroom feel less crowded.

Relevant in Indian homes, where bathrooms need to accommodate several functions within a limited area.

Hygiene and odour management are also important considerations. Good ventilation, sensible placement of fixtures, and surfaces that are easy to clean can go a long way in keeping the bathroom fresh and comfortable.

The idea is simple: choose fixtures that provide the functionality you need without taking up more space than necessary. 2. Keep the shower area simple and multifunctional A comfortable shower does not necessarily need several fittings. A well-planned shower area, with fixtures positioned according to how the space is used, can provide convenience without making the bathroom look busy.

Consider your daily routine and avoid adding fittings or accessories simply because there is space for them.

Keep the shower area relatively uncluttered so that it is easier to clean and maintain.

A simple shower setup, when planned well, can make the entire bathroom feel more open while still providing a comfortable everyday experience. {{/usCountry}}

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A clean layout ensures easy movement.

3. Make water efficiency part of your selection

Water efficiency should be considered alongside comfort and performance when choosing bathroom fixtures.

Using less water does not necessarily mean compromising on the experience; the right fixtures can help manage water consumption while maintaining good functionality.

When selecting faucets, showers, and toilets, look for solutions that are designed to use water efficiently. Since these fixtures are used every day, even a small reduction in water consumption can add up over time.

For homeowners, this is also an opportunity to make sustainability part of everyday choices. A bathroom that uses water responsibly can be both comfortable and practical without being wasteful.

4. Prioritise hygiene through smart innovation

A minimalist bathroom should also be easy to keep clean. When planning the space, look for designs that leave fewer areas for dirt, moisture and residue to collect.

Smooth surfaces and simple forms can make routine cleaning easier. The same applies to the shower area, where reducing unnecessary ledges, corners and surfaces can make maintenance less time-consuming.

Keeping toiletries and other everyday essentials organised can prevent the bathroom from becoming cluttered and make frequently used surfaces easier to clean.

5. Plan for comfort, movement and your daily routine

A bathroom may look good on paper, but the layout also needs to work in everyday use. Before finalising the design, consider how people will move between the toilet, basin and shower. There should be enough room to move comfortably, without fixtures getting in the way.

The placement of shower fittings and controls also matters. They should be easy to reach and positioned at a comfortable height. These details may seem minor during the planning stage, but they can make a noticeable difference to the daily experience.

Different elements of the bathroom come together through complementary shapes, finishes and colours. A consistent palette, whether based on neutral shades, white or matte finishes, can help a compact bathroom look more cohesive and spacious.

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Lastly, the parting advice from the expert is to keep your minimalist bathroom practical; this means choosing compact fixtures, multifunctional fittings, efficient water use, easy-to-clean surfaces and a layout that allows comfortable movement. “When each element has a clear purpose, the bathroom becomes easier to maintain and more comfortable to use every day,” he said.