5 traditional home interior styles that add a warmer touch to your modern home

With modern home decor becoming more about clean lines and minimalism, I sometimes feel that the warmth and craftsmanship we once saw in homes are slowly being lost. If you love coming back home after a long day and want it to feel truly like your own space, adding a few personal touches can make all the difference. And no, you don't have to spend a lot of money to make your home feel warmer. From a simple brass lamp to a handwoven rug, there are plenty of ways to bring a little Indian warmth into a modern home. Here are some ideas you can try.

Add brass decor items

5 ways to make your home feel like the traditional spot (Pintrest)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

Do you know what I love about traditional Indian home decor? It has a warmth and timelessness that can stay relevant for generations. Brass, in particular, has always been an important material in Indian homes. Its warm, golden finish can instantly add character to a space. You can bring it in through a brass lamp, planter, tray, mirror frame or even a small decorative accent.

Add some texture with textile

Do plain, empty walls bother you like they do me? I sometimes feel that modern home decor style can look a little too plain and lifeless. Adding texture is one of my favourite ways to make a space feel warmer, cosier and more interesting. Handwoven rugs, block-printed cushions, embroidered throws and traditional fabrics are some easy ways to bring that much-needed texture into your home.

Choose the accent and style that have warm, earthy colors

The interior style and colours you choose can completely change the vibe of your home. For instance, deep red or earthy shades can give a space a rich, warm and slightly traditional feel. But obviously, you can't repaint your home every time you want a change. Instead, you can bring in decor pieces in earthy, warm tones to create a similar warmth without making a major change.

Add some traditional art pieces

Traditional home decor items add a cultural touch to your home. Here’s how you can add them to your home decor:

Create a focal point by adding the bigger textural painting.

You can also add the interior styles like Madhubani, Pattachitra, or Tanjore, which carry rich historical and mythological narratives.

Add accents that do not overshadow the home furniture.

Add some DIY decor items

When it comes to adding something that truly feels like you, why not give DIY home decor a chance? A handmade wall painting, hanging or even a small craft piece can instantly add a more personal and warmer touch to your space. You can also explore traditional Indian art to bring in a sense of culture and craftsmanship while keeping your interior style personal.

How to mix traditional home decor into a modern home interior

“If you want a traditional look in your home without making it feel outdated, following the 80/20 rule can be a great approach. Keep traditional elements to a smaller part of the space while maintaining a contemporary look for the rest. You can introduce warmth through neutral or warmer colours and add texture with embroidered cushions, wall hangings and rugs. However, avoid adding too many different textures at once, as they can make the space feel cluttered. The key is to find the right balance between traditional elements and modern interiors.” — Neha Khandelwal, Interior Designer.

Frequently Asked Questions Is brass decor still suitable for modern homes? Yes. Brass can work well in contemporary home interiors, especially when used as small decor items, lamps, handles, trays, mirrors, or other decorative objects.

Which Indian textiles work well in modern interiors? Handwoven rugs, block-printed fabrics, embroidered cushions, traditional throws and other patterned textiles are suitable options that add warmth to the home interior design.

How do I avoid making my home look too traditional? To keep the home from feeling too traditional, avoid placing decor items with the same texture together.

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