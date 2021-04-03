A confluence of modern and contemporary art in the Capital

Some of the leading contemporary art galleries in the Capital, with an aim to bring the spotlight on modern and contemporary art, have come together to enthral art lovers with a festival that brings together works of 250 artists! Delhi Art Week, which begins today, hopes to inject a fresh leash of energy to the art scene in the Capital, which has been gravely affected due to the pandemic.

The week-long event will feature exciting art exhibitions, talks and even walk throughs. Tariq Allana, from Art Heritage gallery, says, “This event is a collective and focused effort that aims to strengthen ties between different players of the art fraternity. It’s a celebration of visual arts with over 50 exhibitions showcasing more than 250 modern and contemporary artists. We aim to engage and energise established and emerging collectors and art enthusiasts, leading to a self-sustaining model for the art community.”

37 participating galleries, four institutions including two museums, are contributing to the Delhi Art Week.

There are 37 participating galleries, four institutions including two museums, which are contributing to this festival. Sunaina Anand from Art Alive Gallery, says, “We are very excited to open Patterns of Intensity, a group show, to the larger audience. The previous year has been a challenging one and as we return to showing at the physical space of the gallery, I look forward to presenting a platform through this show, where young and established collectors and art enthusiasts can have an interface with the emerging artists.”

For this festival, the city has been divided into four art zones, with clusters of galleries and institutions listed in each zone. Roobina Karode, Director and Chief Curator, Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, concurs with Anand and adds, “Delhi Art Week is a first time initiative for an inclusive program that has reached out to more than 40 art galleries to make accessible to public their programs around exhibitions, talks and publications, providing an equal opportunity for each in terms of visibility and accessibility to a larger audience.”

In its inaugural edition, it will witness collaborations between private and public art institutions, artists, collectors and the public at large. Suman Chandra, who charcoal painting featuring miners at work will be displayed as part of the show titled Patterns of Intensity curated by Ranjit Hoskote, says, “My interest lies in observing how coal stands superior to politics, economics and human living conditions – everything. Coal as a material, mines as landscapes and miners, involved in a dangerous yet engulfing occupation, is the inspiration for my artworks.”

Another artist GR Iranna, whose solo exhibition Boodi is on display at Gallery Espace, says, “In my paintings, I’ve used ash to make trees, and it represents my perspective of how Nature is the giver of all good, and why humans should avoid strife, for we all have been born out of dust and will turn to ash, eventually. I’m glad that visitors will be able to visit the gallery to see my work.”

What: Delhi Art Week Where: www.delhiartweek.com When: April 3 to 10 Timing: 11am to 7pm

