A retelling of craft tales at an ongoing fest in the Capital

For craft and culture go hand in hand, and at the third chapter of an ongoing event in the city, you can expect both of these. The event, titled India Craft Week, has brought more than 100 craftspersons. In addition to exploring their exhibits, one can also participate in talks, workshops, craft cinema, and watch out for intriguing installations, to immerse oneself in the crafting history of architecture that the city has to offer.

National award winning Phad artist Kalyan Joshi, from Rajasthan, says he tries to create new stories through this age-old art form and aims to give a message on issues that matter to the society, such as awareness about Covid-19 safety norms and water conservation. “Phad painting is narrative art. Our entire family has taken this craft form as a legacy. This is a traditional visual representation of narratives or stories of Rajasthan, which is based on the folklore of Pabuji (a local hero) and Devnarayanji (a reincarnation of Vishnu). From time to time, this craft has reformed itself and new stories have been added, due to which this craft has reached a larger set of people in the society,” says Joshi.

Another artisan, Lakshmi Lal Chhipa, an expert in Akola block prints, is also trying to revive the craft in the modern textile industry for daily as well as luxury wear. Chhipa says he used the time during the lockdown to create plenty of patterns and materials. “We use black-soil, glue, and natural dies to create a product. We are the third generation of Chippas who are continuing this craft form. Like the patterns, these fabrics are deeply embedded in the cultural identities of various Rajasthani communities. The form in which these fabrics are worn is changing with time yet the soul of craft is carried forward,” he adds.

Artisans, whose livelihood were hit due to the pandemic, are now hoping to revive their businesses.

The pandemic has been a difficult time for the artists across the country, and like others, Rasheed Quadri, an artisan of bidriware — a metal handicraft from Karnataka — also hopes that more people support them to come out of their financial losses. He says, “This pandemic has taken a toll on the craftsmen of Bidri because there was a price hike in metals, and there was almost no sale of any of our products. We are trying to catch up now as the business has restarted. This craft has its roots in Persia, and here in India its development and reformation happened at Bidar in Karnataka.”

The organisers feel that it was high time to support these artisans. “No country can look at future without carrying its traditional values along. And this event is one such platform where tradition meets modern. It’s a true reflection of our heritage and roots,” says Iti Tyagi, founder of the event, adding, “Organising the event during or post Covid was an important decision as we cannot sit idle waiting for things to change. We are change makers and someone has to take the first step. Challenge is involved at every step from getting people along to do a show to moving towards making it a success. With lot of apprehension around it’s not an easy task, but we’ve taken our first step towards a new normal.”

Catch It Live

What: India Craft Week Where: British Council on KG Marg and Bikaner House on Pandara Road On Till: February 21 Timing: 11am to 7pm Nearest Metro Station: Janpath and Khan Market on Violet Line (respectively)

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more on Facebook and Twitter