A tribute to the country’s women revolutionaries, through dance

This dance production celebrates the lives of fearless, heroic women, who, driven by patriotism and love for their motherland, took up arms and entered the battlefield to fight British imperialism.
Warrior Women Of Bharat is an amalgamation of different styles and genres of dance to tell the story of India’s women revolutionaries.
Updated on Apr 29, 2022 03:35 PM IST
BySiddhi Jain, New Delhi

A multi-style production that fuses dance and theatre is set to shed light on the stories of seven of India’s iconic women. Titled Warrior Women of Bharat, the hour-long show will see seven of India’s top danseuses — Prathibha Prahlad, Shovana Narayan, Anita Ratnam, Alekhya Punjala, Gopika Varma, Sharodi Saikia and Meera Das — pay tribute to the invincible spirit of Rani Velu Nachiyar, Rani Chennamma, Rani Avanti Bai, Rani Lakshmi Bai, Begum Hazrat Mahal, Kanaklata Barua and Captain Lakshmi Sehgal.

“As we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, I felt portraying strong, courageous women who fought the imperialist British would be a fitting tribute,” says Prahlad, who has conceptualised the show. Citing how Indian women are often perceived as “docile, benign and domesticated”, she adds, “Knowing stories of these women will hopefully inspire young girls to rise above gender roles and carve their destinies with fortitude.”

Narayan will tell the story of Begum Hazrat Mahal, the second wife of the last nawab of Awadh, in a style that she says is “part dance, part enactment, pieced together with the narration of sutradhars”.

“The Begum was a very gutsy lady. When the British took over the reigns of Awadh, she stood against it. She raised an army, took up arms and won four battles against the British, before they got the better of her in the fifth one,” narrates the Kathak artiste.

What: Warrior Women of Bharat

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Today

Timing: 7.15pm (Register: www.habitatworld.com/events-update/booknow.php?id=73; entry is free)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium on the Violet Line

Author tweets @siddhijainn

