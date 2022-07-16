Add to watchlist: Anupama Chopra picks 2022’s best films so far

Mid-year and the monsoon make this a perfect time for a What to Watch on Streaming list. Here are a few of the films I’ve enjoyed so far, in 2022.

Zombivli (Marathi): A film about zombies in Dombivli (a sprawling mini-city outside Mumbai), the idea itself is genius. Director Aditya Sarpotdar skillfully uses the undead to deliver fun, frights and a timely critique of gentrification, class warfare, corruption and greed. Water plays a pivotal role. And the worst villains aren’t the blood-thirsty zombies but the deeply selfish and mercenary human beings. A memorable visual from the film is one of female zombies huddled around the water tap with pots. It’s what these women had done for most of their lives; even dead they continue to wait hours for a few precious drops. (Streaming on Zee5)

Hridayam (Malayalam): This is a gorgeous, aching coming-of-age story. Most of the first half is set in a Chennai college, where the protagonist Arun loves and loses. The second half is about growing up and coming to the understanding that despite the heartbreak, the missed opportunities and failures, it is glorious to be alive. The actors — Pranav Mohanlal as Arun and Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran as the two women to come into his life — deliver un-showy, lived-in performances. The soundtrack of 15 songs by Hesham Abdul Wahab is magic. Hridayam is being remade by Dharma Productions. I’m praying they get the casting right. (Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar)

Jana Gana Mana (Malayalam): How many social issues can one tackle in one film? In Jana Gana Mana, director Dijo Jose Antony and writer Sharis Mohammed address rape, encounter killings, college uprisings, corruption, venal politicians, and how the system helps those who seek to obfuscate the truth. It’s a lot, and in stretches the narrative seems to buckle under its weight. But powered by strong performances by Suraj Venjaramoodu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and a righteous rage, the film does manage to land. (Streaming on Netflix)

Sharmaji Namkeen (Hindi): This one is a curious film. It asks us to imagine two actors, Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, as one character. Kapoor, originally cast in the lead role, died before the film could be completed, and Rawal generously stepped into his character’s shoes. Logically, this shouldn’t work. But director Hitesh Bhatia makes the transition seem seamless. Watch it for the plot too. Sharmaji Namkeen is the charming tale of a retired, middle-class man who finds new joy in life, and new friends, by becoming a chef at kitty parties. The end credits, which run alongside outtakes featuring Kapoor, are guaranteed to make you cry. (Streaming on Amazon Prime)

Vikram (Tamil): In this long, twisty, gory, testosterone-filled saga of secret agents, writer-director Lokesh Kanagaraj creates an elaborate narrative that sustains surprises, Easter eggs, meta references and thrilling performances by the three leading players: Kamal Haasan (who also co-produced the film), Fahadh Faasil, playing an agent who uncovers the rot in the system, and Vijay Sethupathi, the villain of the piece. Vikram is also an ode to the artistic prowess of Haasan who, at 67, is utterly convincing as an ass-kicking angel of death. Kanagaraj seems to be building his own cinematic universe; there are references in this film to his earlier ones and Vikram ends on a note of delicious anticipation. Strap in. This promises to be a fun ride. (Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar)

