Amazon Sale: Grab up to 69% off on Diwali decoration and puja items

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Diwali is just round the corner and this is the time when we decorate our spaces with diyas and lights. We all look forward to pooja on Diwali where we get to be together with our families. There is also an Indian tradition of getting new things at home on this day. Keeping all of this in mind, we prepared a buying guide of Diwali decoration and pooja items. It has stylish diya stands, beautiful sets of idols of gods and goddesses, pooja thalis, floral wall hangings and other decorative pieces. All of them are available at discounted prices, thanks to the Amazon sale 2023. You will be tempted to buy all of them and you must, because after discounts, they won't cost you much. Besides, the deals would last till November 10 only, so make sure you make the most of Amazon sale 2023 season.All of our curated options also make for great gifting options. You can give them to your dear ones and they will definitely count it as a thoughtful gesture. There is up to 69% off on the items listed below. Isn't that simply great? Scoring big on savings is indeed an ego-boosting exercise. You can of course reuse the options listed below on multiple occasions ahead as well. Take a look at our selections below and start adding them to your carts. This Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is proving to be rewarding and since it is happening right in the middle of festive season, it is even more amazing. Happy shopping.1. Collectible India Laxmi Ganesh Saraswati Idol Diya Oil Lamp Deepak

Enhance the festive ambience with the Collectible India Laxmi Ganesh Saraswati Idol Diya Oil Lamp Deepak, a symbol of divinity and tradition. This exquisitely crafted metal statue of Lakshmi, Ganesha, and Saraswati, combined with the traditional Diwali diya design, adds a touch of spirituality and elegance to your Diwali puja. Whether for your own home or as a thoughtful gift, this showpiece statue is sure to create an auspicious atmosphere during the festive season. Embrace the divine energy with this exquisite Diwali home decoration item.

2. The Purple Tree Beautiful Handcrafted Lotus Urli Bowl for Diwali

Add an element of grace and beauty to your Diwali decor with The Purple Tree Beautiful Handcrafted Lotus Urli Bowl. This intricately handcrafted decorative bowl is perfect for floating flowers and tea light candles, creating a serene and enchanting atmosphere in your home. The 30 cm size allows for a striking visual impact, making it an ideal centrepiece for your festive decorations. Elevate your Diwali celebrations with this stunning and versatile decorative bowl.

3. TIED RIBBONS Set of 4 Artificial Marigold Flower Garland Decorations Wall Door

Infuse vibrancy into your Diwali decor with the TIED RIBBONS Set of 4 Artificial Marigold Flower Garland Decorations. These intricately crafted garlands with bells evoke a sense of traditional Rajasthani artistry, adding a festive touch to your walls and doorways. With dimensions of 76.2 cm x 12.7 cm, these multi-coloured torans create a warm and welcoming atmosphere, making them an ideal addition to your home or pooja room during the Diwali festivities. Elevate your festive decorations with these captivating marigold flower garlands.

4. JH Gallery Handmade Artificial Marigold Fluffy Flowers Colorful Woolen Kite Hanging

Celebrate the spirit of Diwali with the JH Gallery Handmade Artificial Marigold Fluffy Flowers Colorful Woolen Kite Hanging. These vibrant and artfully designed decorations, with a height of approximately 42 inches, add a playful and traditional touch to your festive ambiance. Whether hung indoors or outdoors, these colourful woollen kites create an inviting and joyful atmosphere, perfect for celebrating the festival of lights. Elevate your Diwali decor with these charming and festive kite hangings.

5. Evisha Metal 4 Pcs Heavy Design Hand Made Tea Light Candles Holder

Illuminate your home with the festive spirit using the Evisha Metal 4 Pcs Heavy Design Handmade Tea Light Candles Holder. This set of decorative Diwali diyas, along with tea lights, adds a warm and welcoming glow to your surroundings. The intricate design and sturdy construction of these candle holders enhance the traditional Diwali decor, creating an inviting and festive ambience for your home. Add a touch of radiance and charm to your Diwali celebrations with these exquisite tea light candle holders.

6. BENGALEN Pooja Thali Set Brass Puja Thali

Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Diwali with the BENGALEN Pooja Thali Set, crafted from high-quality brass, and exuding traditional elegance. This 8-inch Puja Thali set comes with a variety of accessories, including a Kuber Diya, Ghanti, Kalash, Spoon, and Bowl, making it a complete and essential addition to your Diwali festivities. Whether for your home, office, or as a thoughtful wedding gift, this exquisite set adds a spiritual and festive touch to the celebrations. Embrace the sacred rituals of Diwali with the BENGALEN Pooja Thali Set.

7. Artvarko Brass Multicolor Bird Peacock Traditional Hanging Bell Diya Oil Lamp Stand

Infuse your Diwali festivities with a touch of traditional charm using the Artvarko Brass Multicolor Bird Peacock Traditional Hanging Bell Diya Oil Lamp Stand. This exquisite 8-inch lamp stand, adorned with a multicolour bird peacock design, adds a unique and aesthetic appeal to your home, office, or temple. The intricate detailing and premium brass material exemplify the artistry and craftsmanship that elevate the spiritual ambiance during the Diwali puja. Embrace the festive spirit with the Artvarko Brass Hanging Bell Diya Oil Lamp Stand.

8. Naivete Golden Decorative Metal Diya Urli Bowl (12 inches)

Embrace the festive fervour of Diwali with the Naivete Golden Decorative Metal Diya Urli Bowl, a stunning and elegant addition to your festive decor. This 12-inch urli bowl, with its intricate design and luxurious golden finish, exudes opulence and grandeur, creating a captivating visual appeal. Whether adorned with flowers or floating candles, this decorative piece adds a touch of warmth and elegance to your home during the auspicious occasion. Elevate your Diwali celebrations with the Naivete Golden Decorative Metal Diya Urli Bowl.

9. ARTVARKO™ Brass Lord Shiva Parvati Kartikeya and Ganesha Murti Shiv Family Parivar Idol Statue

Invoke blessings and prosperity with the ARTVARKO™ Brass Lord Shiva Parvati Kartikeya and Ganesha Murti, a captivating and intricately designed 6-inch statue perfect for home decor, mandir, or as a gift. This divine idol embodies the essence of family and spirituality, creating a sacred and serene ambiance in your living space. Crafted with exquisite detail and premium brass, this showpiece statue serves as a reminder of the divine blessings and auspicious energy during the Diwali celebrations. Embrace the spiritual essence with the ARTVARKO™ Brass Lord Shiva Parivar Idol Statue.

10. Artvarko Brass Pair of Bird Peacock Hanging Chain Diya Oil Lamp Stand, 9 Inches

Add a touch of traditional elegance to your Diwali decor with the Artvarko Brass Pair of Bird Peacock Hanging Chain Diya Oil Lamp Stand. This exquisite 9-inch lamp stand, featuring a pair of bird peacocks, exudes grace and charm, creating a captivating and spiritual ambiance. The intricate design and premium brass material showcase the artistry and craftsmanship that elevate the festive spirit during the Diwali celebrations. Elevate your home or temple with the Artvarko Brass Hanging Chain Diya Oil Lamp Stand.

Best value for money:

The TIED RIBBONS Set of 4 Artificial Marigold Flower Garland Decorations stands out as the best value for money with its vibrant and durable design. These meticulously crafted garlands not only add a festive touch to your Diwali decorations but also offer long-lasting use, making them a worthwhile investment. With their traditional Rajasthani artistry and versatile dimensions, these decorations bring a touch of cultural richness to your home, ensuring a spirited and joyous Diwali celebration. Embrace the essence of tradition and festivity with the TIED RIBBONS Marigold Flower Garlands, an ideal combination of quality and cultural charm.

Best deal:

Don't miss out on the incredible discount on the ARTVARKO™ Brass Lord Shiva Parvati Kartikeya and Ganesha Murti during the Amazon Sale. With its intricate design and premium brass construction, this divine idol statue is a must-have for every home or temple. The ongoing offer presents an unparalleled opportunity to acquire this exquisite piece at a significantly reduced price, making it an irresistible addition to your spiritual decor. Grab the ARTVARKO™ Brass Lord Shiva Parivar Idol Statue now to invite blessings and prosperity into your home at an unbeatable value.

