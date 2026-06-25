American creator shares 5 things she finds ‘absolutely crazy’ about living in India: 'Can’t learn your baby's gender'

Moving to a new country often comes with cultural surprises, and for American content creator Macy Gonsalvez, life in India has been full of them. In her June 23 Instagram video, Gonsalvez shared five things she finds “absolutely crazy” about living in India, ranging from late-night social plans to ultra-fast deliveries and household help.

American content creator shares surprising aspects of life in India. (Instagram/@macygonsalv)

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“These are the things that I find absolutely crazy as an American living in India,” she said at the beginning of the video. (Also read: Content creator compares Australia's health star rating system with Indian food marketing; reveals popular drink scores )

1. You can’t learn your baby’s gender before birth

The first thing that surprised Gonsalvez was India’s law prohibiting prenatal sex determination. “When you are pregnant, you are legally not able to find out the gender of your baby until it is born,” she said. India’s law aims to prevent sex-selective practices and protect gender equality.

2. Social plans start late

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{{^usCountry}} The content creator also highlighted India’s late-night social culture as one of her biggest adjustments. “If you want to hang out with somebody, it is not happening before 8:30 or 9 o’clock at night,” she said. “As somebody who likes to be in bed by 9:30 herself, this was a major adjustment for me when I first moved.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The content creator also highlighted India’s late-night social culture as one of her biggest adjustments. “If you want to hang out with somebody, it is not happening before 8:30 or 9 o’clock at night,” she said. “As somebody who likes to be in bed by 9:30 herself, this was a major adjustment for me when I first moved.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Remembering to switch on the water heater {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Remembering to switch on the water heater {{/usCountry}}

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One everyday inconvenience that still catches her off guard is the need to manually switch on the water heater before showering. “When I flip this switch on, it tells the water tank to start heating up the water. So I have to remember about 10 to 15 minutes before my shower to go in there and flip it; otherwise, I won’t have hot water long enough to last me throughout my shower,” she explained.

4. Deliveries arrive in minutes

While some things took getting used to, India’s delivery ecosystem left her impressed. “It takes only about 10 to 15 minutes to get anything delivered to your door,” Gonsalvez said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s groceries or what restaurant you’re ordering from. It is amazing.”

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Quick-commerce platforms and rapid food delivery services have become increasingly popular across many Indian cities, offering near-instant deliveries.

5. Affordable household help

According to Gonsalvez, one of the most talked-about advantages of living in India is the affordability of domestic help. “It is not uncommon at all to have a maid and a cook who come to your house every day and cook and clean for you,” she said. She added that some families even employ full-time staff who live in their homes.

“A lot of people we know even have full-time staff that lives with them in their homes, including nannies for the children, and it just honestly makes living here so much more convenient.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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