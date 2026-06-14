Content creator compares Australia's health star rating system with Indian food marketing; reveals popular drink scores

“ Australia mein kisi actor ka photo ya bade-bade posters nahi hote jo aapko product kharidne ke liye convince karein. Yahan log health rating dekhte hain,” he explained. (There are no celebrity faces or giant promotional posters convincing people to buy products. Consumers here pay attention to health ratings instead.)

Drawing a comparison with India, he argued that companies often rely heavily on advertising and celebrity endorsements to attract customers.

In the video, Rohit pointed out that most packaged food products in Australia display a health star rating on the front of the pack, helping shoppers quickly assess a product’s nutritional value . “Australia mein jo bhi products milte hain, unmein health rating di jaati hai jo yeh batati hai ki product aapke liye kitna healthy hai,” Rohit said. (Every product sold in Australia carries a health rating that indicates how healthy it is for consumers.)

Ever wondered why some countries seem to make healthier food choices so effortlessly? Content creator Rohit believes the answer may lie right on the packaging. In a March 29 Instagram video, he highlights a key difference between food shopping in Australia and India, explaining how Australia's health rating system helps consumers make informed choices about the products they buy. (Also read: Content creator stunned by China's free futuristic gym park: 'Solar-powered machines, live calorie tracking' )

According to Rohit, the focus on health ratings encourages manufacturers to improve ingredient quality rather than invest solely in marketing campaigns. “People in Australia are not easily influenced by advertisements, so companies are compelled to improve ingredient quality to achieve better health ratings."

From Coca-Cola to mango drinks: The ratings revealed To illustrate his point, Rohit highlighted the ratings of several popular products. He noted that regular Coca-Cola carries a health rating of 0.5 stars, while Coca-Cola Zero Sugar has a rating of 3.5 stars. He also compared different Doritos variants, explaining that products with more processed ingredients generally receive lower ratings.

“Jaise-jaise ingredients ki list badhti hai, waise-waise health rating kam hoti jaati hai,” Rohit said. (As the list of ingredients becomes longer and more processed, the health rating tends to decrease.)

The content creator also revealed the rating of a popular Indian mango drink that many people grew up consuming. “Hum bachpan se jo mango drink peete aaye hain, uski health rating sirf 0.5 stars hai,” he said. (The mango drink many of us grew up drinking has a health rating of only 0.5 stars.)

Rohit’s observations have sparked conversations around food labelling, consumer awareness, and the influence of marketing on purchasing decisions. While his comparisons highlight how Australia’s health star rating system helps shoppers make more informed choices, the video also raises broader questions about nutritional transparency and the role of advertising in shaping consumer behaviour.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.