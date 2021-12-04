Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
American-Indian rapper Raja Kumari arrives in Kathmandu for her concert

Grammy-nominated rapper Raja Kumari will be performing in a concert to be held at Club Fahrenheit in the tourist spot of Thamel in Kathmandu.
American-Indian Rapper Raja Kumari on Friday landed in Kathmandu for her show scheduled at a local club on Saturday evening.(HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 05:36 PM IST
ANI |

American-Indian Rapper Raja Kumari on Friday landed in Kathmandu for her show scheduled at a local club on Saturday evening.

Upon arrival at the airport at around 2 pm (local time) on Friday, she was welcomed by fans and media persons. The temperature at the airport sored high as she said "Namaste Nepal" while waving the Nepali flag.

She also said that she will sing songs from the new album among the Nepali audience. This is her second visit to Nepal. Earlier, she had come to Nepal in 2017 and visited Pashupatinath temple.

Swetha Yellagragadha Rao renowned for her stage name Raja Kumari, she has collaborated with some of the world's biggest names in music, such as Given Stephanie, Fifth Harmony, Fallout Boy and Divine.

She has also starred in movies such as Judmental Hai Kya, Gully Boy, Shahrukh Khan-starrer 'Zero', and Mom. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
