There is a common misconception that an expensive perfume must last longer, and this belief is particularly strong when it comes to traditional Indian attars. People often expect an attar to last all day and project so strongly that others can smell it from a distance, even when only a tiny drop is applied. But longevity and projection are two different things, and neither is a direct measure of quality. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Swapnil Pathak Sharma, founder of Zighrana, explains what affects a fragrance's staying power.

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Is an expensive perfume worth the investment?

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Traditional rose attar is made by capturing the fragrance of roses in a sandalwood oil base. Rose oil, one of the most expensive essential oils in the world, requires thousands of roses to produce a small quantity. “Yet, despite its high cost, rose oil is not particularly long-lasting. Neither is the attar. Its fragrance gradually fades because of the natural volatility of its aromatic compounds,” highlighted Swapnil.

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One cannot expect the fragrance of the earth to project like a powerful modern perfume.

{{^usCountry}} According to Swapnil, the same applies to mitti attar. It captures the earthy aroma of baked earth, evoking the smell of the first rain on dry soil. Its beauty lies in its subtle, earthy character. One cannot expect the fragrance of the earth to project like a powerful modern perfume. Its purpose is to evoke a memory, not overwhelm the senses. There are many inexpensive, synthetically composed attars that last for hours. What happens with Eau de parfum {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Swapnil, the same applies to mitti attar. It captures the earthy aroma of baked earth, evoking the smell of the first rain on dry soil. Its beauty lies in its subtle, earthy character. One cannot expect the fragrance of the earth to project like a powerful modern perfume. Its purpose is to evoke a memory, not overwhelm the senses. There are many inexpensive, synthetically composed attars that last for hours. What happens with Eau de parfum {{/usCountry}}

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Swapnil highlighted that in the case of Eau de parfum, longevity depends on the ingredients, formulation, and concentration of aromatic materials. Some perfumes last for hours, while others fade relatively quickly. A higher price does not guarantee longer wear.

Some perfumes last for hours, while others fade relatively quickly.

Ultimately, the price of a perfume reflects many things: the cost and rarity of its ingredients, the craftsmanship involved, the complexity of its composition, packaging, and brand positioning. Longevity is only one aspect of its performance.

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A natural attar should be appreciated for what it is, not judged by how far it travels or how many hours it lasts. A fragrance does not have to announce your presence to leave an impression.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.