Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Chandigarh: GCE teacher, PhD scholar get patent on herbal formulation for diabetes mgmt

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 29, 2025 10:14 AM IST

The patent for the invention titled "An oral synergistic formulation for the management of diabetes and related complications" has been awarded in just two years, which the researchers said is a record time for such a patent

A teacher and a research scholar at Government College of Education (GCE), Sector 20, have been awarded a patent by the government of India for their invention in the management of diabetes.

Professor Sapna Nanda and research scholar Bharti Goel worked on diabetic management using a new oral synergistic formulation of natural traditional herbs with fewer side effects as compared to synthetic medicines. (HT Photo)
Professor Sapna Nanda and research scholar Bharti Goel worked on diabetic management using a new oral synergistic formulation of natural traditional herbs with fewer side effects as compared to synthetic medicines. (HT Photo)

Professor Sapna Nanda and research scholar Bharti Goel worked on diabetic management using a new oral synergistic formulation of natural traditional herbs with fewer side effects as compared to synthetic medicines. The patent for the invention titled “An oral synergistic formulation for the management of diabetes and related complications” has been awarded in just two years, which the researchers said is a record time for such a patent.

The researchers said the patent will contribute to the global fight against diabetes while celebrating the power of traditional herbal medicine in modern scientific research. The formulation is also an alternative to synthetic diabetic medications, which can have side effects over time.

The professor-research scholar duo teamed with Anil Kumar, chairperson of the University of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Panjab University, who has experience in biomedical research.

The patent with recognition from the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) is cataloged for 20 years from December 30, 2022, in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act,1970.

Wednesday, January 29, 2025
